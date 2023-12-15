Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 15, 2023

Belief In One Country Will Put Nigeria On Right Path – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, posited that nationhood and belief in one country would put Nigeria on the right path towards meaningful prosperity and development.

Tinubu stated this at a Colloquium in honour of the 61st birthday of the President of the Senate…Read more

2024 Budget: Lawan Assures Of Increased Funding For DSA

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the Defence Space Administration would be given adequate funding in the 2024 budget to enable the administration to discharge its mandate optimally.

Lawan made this known, on Thursday when the Defence Space Administration…Read more

Tinubu Hails Akpabio, Says He’s God’s Will For Me

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said the 10th Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio is in God’s will for his life.

Tinubu who made this remark said with Akpabio and Speaker of the House…Read more

US Holds Historic Responsibility To Ensure Gaza’s Ceasefire – Turkish President

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States (US) to ensure an end to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, saying the US holds a historical responsibility to ensure a permanent ceasefire.

The Turkish President made the remark on Thursday while speaking with President…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Bode George Breaks Silence, Says This Is Not Time To Fight

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has finally expressed his deep concern over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Bode George who spoke on Thursday in an interview on Arise Television…Read more

Inflation, Exchange Rate Will Decline In 2024 – CBN Assures

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, declared that the galloping inflation and exchange rates in Nigeria would drastically decline in 2024.

The apex bank also projected less revenue from oil exports next year while…Read more

We’ll Institutionalise Youth Leadership Programme – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said the 10th House under his leadership would make the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) started by his predecessor, an institution for leadership training for young Nigerians.

Abbas, while addressing the second cohorts of the LMI at the National Assembly…Read more

Fubara Signs N800bn Budget 24hrs After Presentation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totaling N800 billion, barely 24 hours after he presented it before the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie.

Fubara, who signed the budget into law on Thursday had a day earlier presented…Read more

Rivers Crisis: FG Has No Involvement, We’ll Ensure Peace – Minister

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Malagi on Thursday emphasized that President Bola Tinubu-led government did not orchestrate the political crisis in Rivers State.

Speaking during an interview on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television…Read more

NGF Demands Accountability, Transparency In Execution Of Govt Projects

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called on government at all levels to show leadership, accountability and integrity in the execution of projects.

The NGF Director General, Asishana Okauru, at a two-day training on governance and policy reporting, organised by the NGF…Read more

Impeachment Proceeding, Crisis Over Akeredolu’s Health Avoidable Distractions – Aiyedatiwa

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has described the impeachment process against him by the State House of Assembly and the dispute over the health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as unnecessary distractions.

However, Aiyedatiwa who assumed office after several political…Read more

World Igbo Congress Demands Unconditional Release Of Nnjudgtoa

The World Igbo Congress (WIC), the apex organization for all people of Igbo descent in the diaspora, has urged the Supreme Court of Nigeria to effect the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on December 15, 2023.

Chairman, World Igbo Congress (WIC), Dr Festus Okere charged the apex court…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Another Commissoner Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

In a surprising move, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly has reportedly resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

This is coming a few hours after the Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamilu…Read more

Somalian Ambassador To Wike : Help Make Nigeria Our Second Home

The Somalian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Jamal Mohammed Barrow on Thursday pleaded with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to help make Nigeria, Somalian’s second home.

The Ambassador who paid the Minister a courtesy call in Abuja…Read more

Labour Minister Receives NSITF Fact Finding Report

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has received the Fact-Finding report on the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), two months after he inaugurated a Committee to look into the issues bedeviling the organisation including numerous petitions and allegations of mismanagement.

The Chairman of the Committee and Director Finance and Accounts…Read more