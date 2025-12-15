Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 15th, 2025.

Persistent Insecurity Is Failure Of Leadership – Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the persistent insecurity in Nigeria as a clear failure of leadership.

Obi stated this in a post on…

Anti-Corruption Fight: EFCC Being Used To Weaken Opposition – Atiku, Obi, Mark, Others

Prominent opposition leaders across party lines have accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of abandoning its constitutional mandate and operating as a political instrument of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weaken opposition parties.

The allegation was contained…

Defend Yourselves Before EFCC If Clean, Presidency Urges Opposition Politicians

The Presidency has urged opposition politicians currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to defend themselves before the anti-corruption agency if they have nothing to hide.

Presidential spokesman,…

Judges Exempted From Police Withdrawal – CJN

Amidst the withdrawal of police officers from Very Important Persons (VIPs), the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has declared that judges and judicial officers would be exempted from the presidential directive.

Sunday Telegraph reports…

Turaki, PDP Leaders Meet Obasanjo Amid Party Crisis

The national leadership of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, met with the former President, Chief Olusegin Obasanjo at his Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This is as the factional National…

2027: I Have Not Declared For Abia Governorship – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has denied reports suggesting that he intends to contest the 2027 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

The denial was contained…

Osun 2026: Accord Party Disowns Factional Primary, Affirms Adeleke As Sole Governorship Candidate

The Osun State chapter of the Accord Party has dismissed a purported governorship primary conducted by a faction of the party, affirming that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the sole and duly nominated governorship candidate of the party for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

The party's state chairman…

Benin Coup Attempt: Tinubu, ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently attending the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Represented by his Vice,…

Biafran Struggle Rested By Tinubu, Says Umahi

Minister of Works, Senator Davis Umahi, has declared that the agitation for a Republic of Biafra has been laid to rest following the inclusion of the South East geopolitical zone and the opening of socio-economic opportunities in the region under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi made the statement…

Osun 2026: I’ll Beat Oyebamiji For Continuity Of Good Governance – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed the determination of the people of Osun to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 gubernatorial election, declaring, “I will beat Oyebamiji by the might of God and the people.”

Reacting to statements…

Private Jet Crash-Lands At Kano Airport

A private jet operated by Flybird Airlines on Sunday morning crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), sending shockwaves through the aviation community.

Eyewitnesses told our…

Taraba Gov, Kefas Officially Registers As APC Member

The Executive Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, on Sunday, officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sunday Telegraph reports that…

ECOWAS Leaders Pledge To Defend Democracy, Deepen Integration, Tackle Insecurity

Regional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday converged in Abuja for the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, pledging to defend democracy, deepen economic integration, and strengthen collective security amid rising instability across the sub-region.

President Bola Tinubu,…

FG Bans Admission, Transfer Into ss3 to Curb Exam Malpractice

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in both public and private secondary schools, as part of efforts to curb examination malpractice and restore credibility to Nigeria’s education system.

The directive, issued by…

Insecurity: NLC Insists, Says No Going Back On Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Sunday, insisted that there is no going back on the union’s planned nationwide protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday, December 17.

The National President…