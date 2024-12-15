Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 15

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Ohanaeze Announces Ozichukwu As New President-General

Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, a former National Vice Chairman (South East) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, emerged as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Following his emergence as the President-General…Read more

Benue: Alia Launches Security Outfit, Civil Protection Guards

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his administration will ensure the safety of every Benue resident by creating an environment where everyone will flourish.

Governor Alia gave this assurance during the official…Read more

Nigeria’s Crude Production To Increase By 30,000bpd In 2025

With the launch of Nigeria’s Oriental Energy Resources $315 million Floating Production, Storage and Floating (FPSO) vessel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the nation’s crude production would increase by 30,000 barrels per day by the first quarter of 2025.

The FPSO vessel, with a storage capacity of one million barrels…Read more

CBN Imposes N150m Fine On Banks Issuing Mint Naira Notes To Hawkers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a fine of N150 million per branch on Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and financial institutions found guilty of facilitating the illegal flow of mint naira notes to currency hawkers.

The apex bank stated this in a circular issued late on Friday…Read more

INEC Reacts To Chairman’s Death, Says Yakubu Is Alive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed news reports suggesting that its substantive Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is dead.

Debunking the claims in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

Turkey Reopens Damascus Embassy After Assad’s Toppling

The Turkish government has announced the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, marking the first diplomatic presence in Syria’s capital since 2012.

Friday’s move follows the ousting of President…Read more

Chinese President Declines Trump’s Inauguration Invitation

The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend the United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump’s second inauguration slated for January 20, 2025.

Trump’s transition spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt made this known…Read more

Yuletide: Zulum Approves Early Payment Of December Salaries

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, approved the early payment of December salaries and pensions for all civil servants on the payroll of the state government.

The development was announced on Saturday in a press statement…Read more

Tinubu Engages NSC Chair, Dikko On Sports Devt

President Bola Tinubu has engaged the newly appointed Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, on sports development in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting…Read more

Rivers: Falana Hails A’Court For Overturning CBN Fund Blockade

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, on Friday, said the judgement of the Court of Appeal setting aside orders restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) from releasing funds to the Rivers State government is in line with the tenets of federalism outlined in Nigeria’s Constitution.

Falana who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics…Read more

FG To Save N640bn By Terminating Julius Berger’s Contract On Abuja- Kano Road

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has said by terminating the contract for the construction of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road to Julius Berger and using concrete instead of asphalt, the Federal Government will save over N640 billion.

Umahi disclosed this when he appeared before the House…Read more

Tinubu Working To Bring Smiles To Nigeria – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians not to despair as the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working to resolve the country’s challenges.

Obasa in a statement said: “The outgoing year is indeed..Read more

BREAKING: S’Korea’s Parliament Impeaches President Yeol

The embattled President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the parliament over his controversial martial law decree.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the country’s national…Read more

Akpabio Lauds Wike As Man Of Peace At 57th Birthday

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a man of peace despite criticisms surrounding the ongoing demolition of structures in Abuja.

He made this remark while speaking at a Public Lecture…Read more

N’Assembly Can Prevent Misuse Of State Police – Sani

Amid the call for state police to enhance security across Nigeria, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has posited that the National Assembly holds the power to prevent governors from misusing the privilege.

Addressing reporters after the National Economic Council…Read more

