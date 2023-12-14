Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 14,2023

Shettima, Makinde, Ganduje, Ooni, Olubadan, Ors To Grace Ajimobi’s Posthumous Birthday

As the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), holds the former governor’s 74th posthumous birthday on Saturday in Ibadan, eminent personalities including Vice President Kashim Shettima; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo; the Ooni of Ife (Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi); the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, among others, are expected to be in attendance.

The event tagged 6th Annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable and 74th posthumous birthday…Read more

Nigeria Remains Top Africa’s Crude Producer Amidst Reduced Production – OPEC

Nigeria has maintained its position as the top African crude producer in November, according to data from the Monthly Oil Market Report for December.

The report which was published yesterday by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)…Read more

Crude Oil Production, Price Benchmark For 2024 Budget Realistic -NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has assured that the projections on crude oil production and price benchmark for the 2024 Budget were realistic and realizable.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Company, Mr. Mele Kyari…Read more

Rivers Crisis: PDP Moves To Sue Defected Lawmakers, Seeks Fresh Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday directed its Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibad, to commence appropriate legal action against the defection of 27 Rivers state House of Assembly lawmakers from its party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a total of 27 members of the House elected on the PDP platform on Monday…Read more

Zulum Presents N341bn To Borno Assembly As 2024 Budget

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented the sum of N340,619,835 to the State House of Assembly as the 2024 appropriation bill.

Presenting the budget on the floor of the state House of Assembly, Maiduguri…Read more

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Presents N2.2trn 2024 Budget Estimate

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented the sum of N2.2 trillion as the 2024 Budget of Renewal.

Speaking at the presentation of the budget estimate at the State House of Assembly…Read more

Assembly Confirms Aiyedatiwa As Acting Governor In Ondo

The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Acting Governor pending the arrival of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu from medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon.Olamide Oladiji said the decision of the lawmakers…Read more

World Bank Proposes N750 Per Litre For Petrol Price In Nigeria

Seven months after the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria, the World Bank on Wednesday said the price of petrol should be around N750 per litre more than the N650 per litre currently being paid by Nigerians.

This was as it said that the Federal Government may still be paying…Read more

Demolition: Fubara Has Taken ‘Executive Rascality’ To Extreme – CPRS

The Concerned People of Rivers State (CPRS), a community-based organization, has expressed sadness over the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt, describing it as an act of executive rascality taken too far.

The legislative building was set ablaze about four weeks ago following the outbreak…Read more

Fubara Presents 2024 Budget Amid Rivers Crisis

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill amid the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara presented the sum of N800 billion…Read more

Naira Design Policy, Root Of Current Naira Scarcity – CBN Boss

The Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mr Yemi Cardoso has blamed the current scarcity of the naira on the badly implemented 2023 naira re-design policy undertaken by the bank.

He said though the policy had been repudiated by courts…Read more

JUST-IN: Rivers Assembly Resume Sitting In Govt House

The 10th Rivers State House of Assembly has moved its sittings to a new complex within the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The lawmakers led by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Ehie Presides Over Plenary Session Amid Crisis

Despite the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly, lawmakers are currently sitting at the Assembly complex.

New Telegraph gathered that the declared authentic Speaker of the Assembly by a high court in the State on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu: We’re prioritising health sector with huge budgetary investments

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration was prioritizing and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and the allocation of increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

The President made this declaration at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative…Read more

FG Exempts Universities, Polytechnics, Others From IPPIS

The Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education have been exempted from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS).

The approval was given by The Federal Executive Council (FEC)…Read more