Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 14

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 14th, 2025.

Osun 2026: Oyebamiji Clinches APC Ticket, Vows To Revive Health Sector

The immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Saturday Telegraph had…Read More

Alleged Corruption: Revocation Of Malami’s Bail Politically Motivated – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described as politically motivated, the revocation of the bail granted former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ADC in a statement by the…Read More

Osun APC Primary: Be Magnanimous In Victory, Tinubu Tells Oyebamiji

President Bola Tinubu has urged Asiwaju Munirudeen Oyebamiji to be magnanimous in victory and embrace party leaders as he emerged the consensus candidate for the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 Osun State gubernatorial election.

Saturday Telegraph had…Read More

Seizure Of Nigerian-Owned Supertanker: Obi Calls For Thorough Investigation

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the reported seizure of a Nigerian-owned supertanker by United States authorities over alleged crude oil theft as deeply troubling, saying the incident reflects a wider crisis that continues to damage Nigeria’s economy and global reputation.

In a statement released on…Read More

Diri Returns To Bayelsa, Visits Family Of Late Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has cut short his official engagement outside the state following the death of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the loss as painful and irreparable.

The governor, on Thursday…Read More

Nigerians Will Need Tax ID To Operate Bank Account In 2026 – FG

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said the new tax administration rules will require banks to demand a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from anyone classified as a taxable individual once the Nigerian Tax Administration Act comes into force on January 1, 2026.

Oyedele, who spoke on…Read More

Osun 2026: 1,660 Delegates Affirm Oyebamiji As APC Guber Candidate

A total of 1,660 delegates drawn from the 30 local government areas and 332 wards in Osun State have affirmed Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the August 8, 2026, off-season election in the state.

The affirmation took place…Read More

Planned Protest To Address Insecurity, Poverty, Not Political – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that its planned nationwide protest was neither personal nor politically motivated, but a continuation of its long-standing advocacy against worsening insecurity and deepening socio-economic challenges in the country.

The Acting General Secretary…Read More

Insecurity: Tinubu Govt To Establish New Army Depot In Ebonyi

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has declared plans to establish a new Nigerian Army depot in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Saturday Telegraph reports…Read More

Tinubu To Remodel NIPSS Into Digitally Driven Global Centre

The Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to remodel the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) into a globally recognised centre of excellence, gradually driven and financially stable by 2030.

According to the Vice President…Read More

Criticism, Abuses Don’t Bother Me – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, said he does not bother about the barrage of abuses and criticism he receives on a daily basis over his decision to support President Bola Tinubu against the wishes of his People’s Democratic Party ( PDP).

He also noted that his…Read More

Partisan Politics Is Off My Calling – Oyedepo

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Friday said not even $1 billion could entice him to consider joining partisan politics.

This is as he called on the…Read More

Leverage BRICS For Industrialisation, Trade, Experts Urged Africa

Experts in political economy and media have urged African countries to strategically engage with leading emerging economies, better known as BRICS, to achieve concrete industrialisation, boost intra-African trade and reduce dependency on foreign economies.

BRICS is an intergovernmental…Read More

Obi Donates N10m To Imo Nursing College

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated ₦10 million to the Mother of Mercy College of Nursing Sciences, Mbutu-Okohia, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, in support of the institution’s development.

Obi made the donation…Read More

Gowon, Obj, Ooni Join First Lady At 2025 Christmas Carols

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gideon, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan, were at the Presidential Villa on Friday evening on the invitation of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to mark the Christmas Carol for 2025.

According to a press release…Read More