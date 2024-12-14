Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 14

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, December 14, 2024.

CBN: No Expiry Date For Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that all versions of the naira, including the old and new designs of the N1000, N500, and N200 notes, as well as the commemorative and previous designs of the N100 note, remain valid legal tender and will continue to be legal tender indefinitely.

In a statement released on Friday, the Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

Why Tinubu Made Wike Minister – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, gave an insight into why former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was nominated to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant…Read more

Fubara donates Six Gunboats To the Navy To Secure Oil Installations

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, handed over six security surveillance 400 horse-powered gunboats and three separate units of bungalows for Senior Officers’ Quarters and rating Bofors’ accommodation donated by his administration to the Nigerian Navy on Friday.

He also urged the Nigerian Navy to effectively deploy…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Ndidi Acting Controller-General For NCoS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nwakuche Ndidi as the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire…Read more

Akpabio Berates Fubara, PDP For Mishandling Rivers Political Crisis

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President of Nigeria, has knocked Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for mishandling the ongoing political crisis in the state.

This was as he advised that people must rise to condemn politics…Read more

Shettima To Attend Inauguration Of Nigerian-Owned Oil Facility In UAE

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend an inauguration and naming of a $315 million oil production and storage facility on Saturday, December 14.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special…Read more

Information Dissemination: Leverage On Us For Technology, FG Tells Managers

The Federal Government has called on information managers to leverage the use of technology to enhance the speed, accuracy, and reach of information dissemination.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation…Read more

Shettima: No Meaningful Devt Without Addressing Power Sector Crisis

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said there was no way the country could dream of meaningful national economic development without addressing the power sector crisis and ensuring Nigerians have access to electricity and other affordable energy.

He urged leaders in the country to rise above differences…Read more

Tinubu Attends Jibril, Bichi Children’s Wedding In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, graced the Jumah Prayer and Wedding Fatiha of the children of Senator Barau Jibril (CFR), Deputy President of the 10th Senate, and His Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero (OFR), the Emir of Bichi.

The solemn ceremonies which took place at the National Mosque…Read more

$447bn: Elon Musk Reclaims World’s Richest Person Title

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, an electric vehicle company, Elon Musk, has reclaimed the world’s richest person title.

New Telegraph recalls that on November 13, Trump…Read more

Tinubu To Inaugurate APC Think Tank Conference On Skills Acquisition

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to open a three-day National Conference to address poverty, unemployment and the skills gap in Nigeria.

The conference designed by the ruling All Progressives…Read more

Lagos Govt Signs Bill To Tackle Organ Harvesting

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN has disclosed that the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill has been signed into law to prohibit illegal organ harvesting.

Speaking to newsmen at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa…Read more

Sowore Drops Further Information On Dele Farotimi’s Arrest

Amid the ongoing saga of human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, a two-term presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has alleged conspiracy among powerful elites to abandon the embattled lawyer in prison over his defamation case with Afe Babalola.

Taking to his verified X handle on Friday, Sowore made this claims…Read more

Timi Frank Condemns Tinubu’s Silence On Wike’s Demolitions In FCT

Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, condemned the silence of President Bola Tinubu on the illegal mass demolition of houses by the Minister of the Federal…Read more

BREAKING: Court Grants Yahaya Bello N500m Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, granted the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

This was after the former governor had pleaded not guilty…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"