Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 13,2023

Powerful Nigerians involved in illegal mining, terrorism funding –Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Alake, yesterday, alleged that powerful Nigerians involved in illegal mining were the ones sponsoring banditry and terrorism in the country.

Alake stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals for the 2024 budget defence in Abuja yesterday.

He said most of the banditry and terrorism are sponsored by illegal miners…Read more

Akeredolu begins another medical leave today, hands over to deputy

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is scheduled to begin his medical leave today as a follow-up to his medical treatment. It will be the fourth time he will be proceeding on medical leave since he assumed office in 2017.

In a statement yesterday, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde…Read more

Climate Change: Transition from fossil fuels won’t be easy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that transition from fossil fuels would not be easy because they are the mainstay of the nation’s economy. This came as he said that African countries, including Nigeria, would need partnerships for a new green economy, emphasising the efforts against climate change would only be successful through a cooperative approach.

The President in an OP-ED article for CNN said Nigeria was aggressively…Read more

Politicians blame us for poll losses – INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said the attitude of politicians to win elections by all means is making the work of the Commission a difficult one.

Yakubu, who spoke yesterday when he swore in nine newly-appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), stated…Read more

Aviation To Gulp N63bn As Minister Wants Extra N81bn For Abuja Second Runway

The entire budget of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development would gulp N63 billion while the performance of the budget of the Ministry last year was at 40%.

The bulk of the budget is expected to go into critical projects such as the Abuja…Read more

Senate Berates Minister Over Proposed N1bn Geneva Trip In 2024 Budget

There was a mild drama at the Senate on Tuesday, when the lawmakers tackled the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Doris Nkiruka-Anite, over plans by the Ministry to spend N1 billion on a trip to Geneva.

The money captured in the 2024 budget proposal of the Ministry…Read more

Airlines To Compensate Passengers For Delayed/Cancelled Flights By Jan 2024 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, hinted that regulators of the aviation sector would begin to compel airlines to compensate passengers for delayed or cancelled flights by January 2024.

The Minister disclosed this when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm 19 NPC Nominees

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of 19 National Population Commission (NPC) Commissioners.

President Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate…Read more

Reps Seek Review Of PIA To Meet Global, Local Needs

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa Tuesday said there is a need for continuous scrutiny and refinement of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Doguwa, who disclosed of committee said the true measure of legislation…Read more

FG: 60% Of Nigerians Can’t Access Electricity

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on Tuesday, decried the poor state of the nation’s power sector, saying about sixty per cent of Nigerians do not have access to electricity supply while only forty per cent of the populace can access power across the country.

The minister, who descended heavily on the power sector…Read more

Politicians Blame INEC For Losing Elections – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said the attitude of politicians to win elections by all means, is making the work of the commission a difficult one.

Prof. Yakubu who spoke on Tuesday when he swore in nine newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Court Stops Pro-Wike Lawmakers From Sitting

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from conducting legislative activities within the complex of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court, presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo has granted an interim order restraining Amaewhule-led faction…Read more

Shettima Unveils Blueprint For Transport Sector

Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Tuesday unveiled a vision for reforming Nigeria’s transport sector.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications…Read more

Kaduna Drone Strike: Obi Visits Victims, Calls For Probe

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has visited victims of the recent accidental military airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During his visit to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital on Tuesday…Read more

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Steps In As Akeredolu Returns To Germany

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is set for another medical vacation in Germany, New Telegraph reports.

This came barely four months after the governor returned to the country…Read more