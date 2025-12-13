Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, December 13th, 2025.

BREAKING: Dangote Crashes Fuel Ex-Depot Price To N699 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its fuel ex-depot price from N828 to N699 per litre. This is a 15.58% cut.

Oyedele: Company Income Tax To Drop To 25% From January 2026

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has stated that under the country’s new tax laws, set to come into effect from January next year, Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) rate will drop to 25 per cent from the current 30 per cent.

N2.14bn Contract Fraud: Court Remands Ngige In Kuje Prison

The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has been remanded in Kuje prison, pending the determination of his bail application.

JUST-IN: Fubara Receives APC Membership Card

The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, officially received the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card, which marks a paradigm shift and new political alignment for the governor.

Insecurity: FG Opens Portal, Sets To Recruit 94,000 Security Personnel

Amid the escalating security issues across the country, the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is set to recruit over 94,000 new personnel into Nigeria’s security services as part of measures to tackle rising insecurity.

2026: NNPCL Targets Over 2m Barrels Daily Oil Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has stated that it intends to achieve a crude oil production target of more than two million barrels per day by 2026, thanks to successful collaborations with oil communities.

Obi Faults FG’s Plan To Borrow N20trn For 2026 Budget

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government over reports that it plans to borrow about ₦20 trillion to fund the 2026 national budget, describing the move as “fiscal rascality” that mortgages Nigeria’s future.

Jonathan Mourns Late Bayelsa Dep Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed deep shock over the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Single-Term Governance System Will Make Leaders Decisive – Bago

Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has joined the call for a single-term governance system for Nigeria, arguing that it would imbue leadership with decisive steps and further enhance the great outcomes from governance.

2026 Budget: Gov Bago Presents N1.032trn Appropriation Bill

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, on Friday, presented N1.032 trillion as the 2026 appropriation bill to the State House of Assembly.

Osun 2026: Adeleke Secures Labour Leaders’ Endorsement

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has received a major political boost following his recent move to the Accord Party, as leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 32 affiliated unions formally endorsed his 2026 governorship bid.

Borno PDP To Boycott Saturday’s LG Election

The Borno State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its withdrawal from the scheduled Local Government elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 13, due to what it describes as a trust deficit from the electoral body and the exorbitant cost of nomination forms.

Nigerian Govt, CBM Drive Nationwide Awareness, Grassroots Adoption Of CNG

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) has taken steps to strengthen public awareness, grassroots mobilisation, and nationwide education on the economic and environmental benefits of CNG.

Why Abiodun Is Prioritising Youth-Led Security Strategies – Akinmade

The Ogun State Government has continued to take deliberate and measurable steps that place youth empowerment at the centre of its approach to community security, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, has said.

Gov Bago Admits Abduction Of Students, Teachers In Papiri

Three weeks after the abduction of 315 children and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Private Catholic Primary and Secondary school, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government Area, Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has admitted that the incident actually took place and vowed to give political appointments to indigenes of Papiri.

