Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, December 12,2023

Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Commissions Zulum’s 107 Electric/Gas Buses, Taxis

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commissioned a fleet of 107 gas and electric-powered buses as well as taxis in the second phase of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s metro transport scheme in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The scheme aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy withdrawal

Rivers Crisis: Clark Asks Tinubu To Call Wike To Order

Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking Rivers State to reconcile the political gladiators and prevent the situation from degenerating into a breakdown of law and order.

Recall that in the past month, there had been an uneasy calm in Rivers State

Senate Plans To Amend Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007

The Senate, on Monday, passed a resolution to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007, sixteen years after its enactment.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa

Rivers APC Welcomes Pro-Wike Lawmakers

Following the defection of no fewer than 27 Rivers State lawmakers on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to welcome the defectors to the party.

Speaking in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the party

Gbajabiamila Tours N21bn Presidential Clinic, Rates Facility High

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has officially toured the N21 billion Presidential Clinic in the Presidential Villa.

Recall that the state-of-the-art clinic was conceived and delivered

Yahaya Bello Presents N258.2bn 2024 Budget To Kogi Assembly

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has proposed the sum of N258,278,501,339.00 appropriation bill for 2024 to the Kogi State House of Assembly for approval.

The governor, while presenting the budget proposal to the state Assembly

EKEDC Gives Reasons For Epileptic Power Supply In Lagos

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday opened up on the reason why a good number of households in Lagos were experiencing poor power supply.

Speaking in a statement made available on its official X handle

Group Seeks Reversal Of Court Order Restraining Fubara From Performing Official Functions

A group, Coalition for Truth and Justice has demanded the reversal of the restraining order by a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Rivers State Government in performing some of its statutory responsibilities in the state.

Recall that a Federal High Court recently restrained the Governor of Rivers State

Northern Reps Donates N45m To Victims Of Kaduna Bombings

The members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, have condemned in the strongest terms, the recent bombing of innocent citizens at Tudun Biri Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The caucus, however, commends the charitable commitment of the Nigerian military

Promote Tax Holidays For Business, Stakeholders Urges FG

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, alongside other stakeholders, has called for tax holidays for businesses operating in Nigeria.

Oyedele made the appeal on Monday at the third National Advertising Conference

JUST-IN: Tinubu Departs Abuja For Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu has Departed the Presidential Villa in Abuja for Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

President Tinubu took off from the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Rivers Crisis: Lawmakers Allegedly Loyal To Wike Defect To APC

No fewer than twenty-seven lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule who are the alleged loyalists of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, have officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Governor

‘Good Governance Can Counter Coups’, Tinubu Tells ECOWAS Leaders

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, has called on West African leaders to prioritise good governance and collective prosperity as an indispensable tool to prevent authoritarian takeovers of power and unconstitutional changes of government in the region.

President Tinubu of Nigeria made the call on Sunday while addressing

Joe Biden Hosts Hanukkah Reception Monday Amid Growing Anti-Semitism

United States (US) President, Joe Biden will on Monday host a White House reception to mark Hanukkah, celebrating the holiday as he has continued to denounce rising antisemitism in the US and abroad amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

President Biden, the first lady, Jill Biden

UNGA To Meet On Gaza Ceasefire Tuesday

The United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) will on Tuesday meet to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The development was confirmed on Sunday, December 10