Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 12

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 12th, 2025.

JUST-IN: Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo Dies At 60

Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo , the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, has passed away after he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

Tinubu's Anti-Corruption War Political Witch-Hunt – Atiku Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised concern that Nigeria's anti-corruption campaign is being weaponised for partisan purposes under President Bola Tinubu's administration. In a statement issued by his

Reps Deny Plan To Rename Nigeria As 'United States Of Nigeria' The House of Representatives on Thursday dismissed claims that an executive bill seeking to rename Nigeria as the "United States of Nigeria" is before the National Assembly. Amid reports circulating online

Senate Confirms Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Ikpeazu, Others For Ambassadorial Roles The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday approved several high-profile nominees for ambassadorial appointments, including former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, Senator Ita Enang, and Senator Grace Bent. Also cleared were former INEC

Tinubu: Nigeria's True Wealth Lies in Creativity, Not Oil Or Minerals President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Nigeria's real wealth lies in the creativity and innovation of its people, rather than its oil or mineral resources. The President made the remarks

Tinubu Anchors $1trn Economy Dream On Technical Skills, Innovation, Youth

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration’s drive to build a $1 trillion economy is grounded in the belief that the future will be powered by technical skills, innovation, productivity, and a youthful workforce equipped to meet global standards.

Tinubu made the remarks…Read More

Tinubu Submits 2026–2028 MTEF/FSP To Senate, Seeks Swift Approval

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday submitted the Federal Government’s 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate, urging lawmakers to expedite consideration to enable timely preparation of the 2026 national budget.

In his letter to Senate President…Read More

Technology Not Solution To Credible Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern that technology alone cannot guarantee credible elections in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash…Read More

Politicians Treat Public Office As Family Enterprise – Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has cast aspersions on Nigeria’s political elite for impeding the country’s development by treating public office as a personal and family enterprise.

The respected Emir, who…Read More

Osun 2026: Omisore Accepts Oyebamiji As APC Consensus Candidate

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has officially accepted the choice of former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Omisore, speaking on a…Read More

Abbas Advocates Modern Occupational Safety Laws

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday said Nigeria must urgently modernise its occupational safety laws to protect millions of workers who face preventable risks in their workplaces daily.

He stated this while declaring…Read More

Adeleke Speaks On PDP Defection, Says Crisis Made Me Leave

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has broken his silence on the rumours making the rounds that he abandoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the platform he used to climb the political ladder, after announcing his membership in the Accord Party.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

Forbes Names Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu World’s Most Powerful Women 2025

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Nigerian media personality, Mojisola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu, have been listed among Forbes’ 100 World’s Most Powerful Women for 2025.

The two Nigerian women…Read More