Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, December 11,2023

Price Of Cooking Gas To Crash As FG Removes VAT, Import Duty

The Federal Government has exempted the importation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and its equipment from the payment of customs duty and value-added tax (VAT).

The move is expected to result in a drop in the cost of cooking gas in the country…Read more

2024 Budget: FG To Spend N23bn On Rehabilitate Airport, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government has planned to spend the sum of N23,085,000,000 on the rehabilitation and repairs of airports, airfields and air navigational equipment in the 2024 fiscal year as submitted to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Sunday Telegraph observed that a total sum of N20,985,000,000…Read more

Corruption Index: Nigeria’s 150th Position Out Of 180 Countries Unacceptable – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, has described as unacceptable, Nigeria’s 150th position among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International.

Obi who was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election…Read more

Kaduna Drone Tragedy: Senators Visit Survivors, Donate N109m

The 109 Senators in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly have donated their December salaries, amounting to N109 million to the survivors of a military drone tragedy in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, announced this on Sunday…Read more

ECOWAS: Prioritize Good Governance, Collective Prosperity To Counter Coup In W/Africa – Tinubu

The Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, has implored West African leaders to prioritize good governance and collective prosperity as an essential tool to prevent authoritarian takeovers of power and unconstitutional changes of government in the region.

Addressing the high-powered regional gathering at the 64th ordinary session of the ECOWAS…Read more

Coalition Hails Tinubu For Reappointing Alkali, NEDC MD

A civil society group, Coalition for Transparency and Accountability in Governance (COTAG), has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mohammed Goni Alkali as the Managing Director, of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The group said it would have amounted to a great disservice if President Tinubu…Read more

Akeredolu Seeks Private Intervention On University Funding

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured the citizens of adequate funding of the state-owned tertiary institutions in order to achieve the dream of the founding fathers.

However, the Governor appealed to philanthropists, stakeholders…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates TY Danjuma At 86

President Bola Tinubu has extolled General TY Danjuma (Rtd) for his many philanthropic ventures, recalling his commitment and dedication to supporting victims of terrorism through his reputable foundation and other vital initiatives.

The President sends his felicitations to the General (Rtd)…Read more

SERAP Asks NNPCL To Disclose Oil Nigeria Produces, Exports Daily

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari has been urged to publish details of barrels of oil Nigeria produces and exports every day and the total amounts of revenues generated from oil since the removal of subsidy on petrol in May 2023.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)…Read more

Inflation: IMF Asks CBN To Increase Interest Rate

In a bid to tackle Nigeria’s high inflation rate head-on, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to raise interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Julie Kozack, the IMF Director of the Communications Department…Read more

Pastor Adeboye Reveals He’d Like To Die On Sunday After Eating Pounded Yam

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboyehas said if rapture fails to take place soon, he would die on a Sunday after eating pounded yam.

The man of God, who made the remark during the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress…Read more

26 Years After, Atiku Celebrates Yar’Adua’s Heroic Role In Nigeria Politics

The 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has remembered the late politician, Shehu Yar’Adua, twenty-six years after his death.

In a post via his official X handle on Saturday night, the former vice president…Read more

JUST-IN: Kwara Gov Receives Shettima In Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday received Vice President Kashim Shettima (GCON) in Ilorin, the state capital, amid a rousing welcome by several APC leaders and people of the state.

Shettima was received by the Governor at the Tunde Idiagbon Airport…Read more

COP28: REA, NASENI Sign $150m Lithium Agreement With Chinese Firm

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have signed a $150 million battery manufacturing agreement with Chinese investors.

The Director, Promotion and Outreach (PIO), REA, Mallam Mutari Ibrahim…Read more

Works Minister Sets 6 Committees To Review Unpaid Debts Of Certified Certificates

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has set up six committees in the six geopolitical zones to review debts of unpaid certified certificates of Contractors of the Ministry, just as he noted the huge debts arising from the unpaid certificates inherited from the past administration, which runs up to N1.5 trillion.

The Minister, who commended the Directors of the Ministry for the in-house budget defence…Read more