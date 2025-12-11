Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, December 11th, 2025.

Tinubu Reaffirms Withdrawal Of Police Escorts From VIPs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his directive for the immediate withdrawal of police escorts attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, insisting that the Nigeria Police Force must redeploy more personnel to frontline security operations in response to growing national threats.

PDP New Mission’s To Reclaim Nigeria – Turaki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said the party is on a mission to reclaim Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government

Tinubu Unveils New Security, Economic Blueprint To Harness Nigeria’s Marine Wealth

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new national security and economic framework designed to unlock Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potential, describing the sector as a major pathway to economic diversification, job creation and long-term national prosperity.

FEC: Tinubu Sets Panel To Clear N4trn Debt Owed To Contractors By FG

Worried by the estimated N4 trillion owed to contractors by the Federal Government, President Bola Tinubu has set up a panel to resolve the bottlenecks and ensure commencement of its settlement.

I Don’t Have Personal Disagreement With Rivers Assembly Members – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he does not have any personal disagreement with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaechwule, contrary to public speculation.

Turaki Dissmisses PDP Faction As State Chairmen Hails NWC

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has debunked the purported faction within the party, saying the opposition party is fully united after 29 state chairmen arrived at a consensus to affirm the legitimacy and authority of the National Working Committee.

Ambassadorial Screening: Senate In Shock Over Nominee’s Lack Of Basic Knowledge

Senators fell into great shock on Wednesday, when an ambassadorial nominee, Emmanuel Adeyemi, failed to name before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, the three Senators representing his home state of Ekiti.

BREAKING: Adeleke Emerges Accord Gov’ship Candidate

The incumbent Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has emerged as the Accord Party candidate for the Osun 2026 Gubernatorial election.

Insecurity: Tinubu Orders NSA To Arm Forest Guards

In order to further boost the fight against insecurity in the country, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to arm the Forest Guards in order to rid the forest of criminals.

Tinubu Endorses Oyebamiji As Osun APC Consensus Candidate

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Again, Stella Oduah Arraigned On N5bn Corruption Charges

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on N5Bn corruption charges.

Fubara Defends Defection To APC Amid PDP Crisis

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, defended his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Regional Integration: Dangote Emerges ECOWAS Business Council Chair

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has emerged the pioneer Chairperson of the ECOWAS Business Council (EBC), a new, independent platform being launched by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to empower the private sector, boost regional trade, foster investment, and drive economic integration by bridging the gap between businesses and policymakers across West Africa.

Soyinka Calls Out Seyi Tinubu Over ‘Excessive’ Security Escort

Nigerian playwright and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday, decried President Bola Tinubu‘s son, Seyi Tinubu excessive security escort.

FIRS, French Tax Agency Partner On Digital Transformation, Others

On the verge of transition to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) next month, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and its French counterpart, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFP), have signed a memorandum of understanding on areas of mutual interest and promotion of efficient tax administration.

