Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 11

Share

Southern Reps Caucus Back Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills, Set For Dialogue

On Tuesday, the Southern Caucus in the House of Representatives declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the leader of the caucus, Hon. Nicholas Mutu said they are, however…Read more

Tax Reform Debates Necessary For Democratic Governance – FG

The Federal Government has said the ongoing public debates on the Tax Reform Bills, are critical components of democratic governance.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who spoke on Tuesday when he received…Read more

Wike: Tinubu’s Administration Determined To Link Up Abuja Communities By Roads

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to link up all of Abuja’s Communities with a good road network.

This, he said was the reason behind the aggressive and massive road projects being executed across…Read more

Naira Scarcity: Reps Ask CBN To End Cash Crunch

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently address the persistent cash crunch affecting commercial banks across the country.

The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Uguru Emmanuel…Read more

Border Security: Tinubu Inaugurates Immigration Tech Complex

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated the technology innovation centre at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja.

The “multi-faceted” centre accommodates the Service’s Command-and-Control Centre (for regular migration)…Read more

Tinubu Calls For Local, Int’l Investments In S’South

President Bola Tinubu has called for both local and international investments in the south-south region of the country.

The President who said the vision of his administration by 2025 was to position the country as a leading agricultural export nation…Read more

Senate Seeks To End Exportation Of Raw Materials, Boost Local Industries

A bill to mandate local processing of at least 30 per cent of raw materials in the country before exportation has passed a second reading in the Senate.

The bill, which aims to amend the Raw Materials Research and Development Council Act, of 2022, and introduce…Read more

Fubara Urges Politicians To Advance Rivers Interest With Politics

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on politicians to stop restricting politics to only satisfy private or sectional interests but to advance the general welfare and development of Rivers people.

Fubara gave this advice at the inauguration of Okocha Road and Spurs in Rumuolumeni Community, which took place…Read more

Jurisdictional Challenge: Court To Hear Emefiele’s Application December 12

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday, declared that he would entertain an application filed by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on December 12, 2024, questioning the jurisdiction of the court to hear charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the former CBN governor, represented by his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, had contended…Read more

Otti Presents N750bn Budget Of Sustained Momentum To Abia Assembly

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has presented a budget of Seven Hundred and Fifty Billion, Two Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira only (N750, 282, 200, 000.00) for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

Christened Budget of Sustained Momentum, the budget allocated N611.7 billion, representing 82% of capital expenditure…Read more

Farotimi

Bail, Hearing Adjourned To December 20

On Tuesday, the Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State denied prominent human rights activist and Lagos State-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi bail request.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Farotimi was arraigned on charges of alleged defamation against Aare Afe Babalola…Read more

Farotimi Is Detained Under Non-Existent Law – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has claimed that the human rights activist and Lagos State-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, is languishing in prison custody for persistently speaking truth to power.

Atiku who made this remark in a statement on his X handle on Tuesday said it’s more troubling that Farotimi…Read more

Int’l Human Rights Day: Nigeria Notorious For Rights Abuse – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State has heavily criticized Nigeria’s high rate of human rights abuse as the world celebrates the 2024 International Human Rights Day.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in marking the 2024 Human Rights Day, the Labour Party (LP) national leader…Read more

Yahaya Bello Remanded In Kuje Correctional Centre Pending Bail Application

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Tuesday, remanded the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello in Kuje Correctional Centre pending his bail application.

Justice Maryann Anenih also adjourned the hearing in the N110bn money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…Read more

Tinubu Sets To Inaugurate NIS Centre In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to inaugurate the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Command and Control Centre at its headquarters in Abuja.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance surveillance and border management across Nigeria’s international airports…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: