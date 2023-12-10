Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, December 10,2023

Ex-Senate President, Lawan Celebrates Akpabio At 61

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, sent felicitations to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on the occasion of his 61st birthday celebration.

Lawan, in a birthday message to Akpabio, extolled the President of the Senate…Read more

Oyo APC Welcomes Adelabu Back, Directs Him To Notify Ward Chairman

Sequel to his letter notifying the executive of his intention to return to the party at a formal ceremony on December 15, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has replied to the Minister of Power, Chief Adébáyọ̀ Adelabu, welcoming him back, but urging him to notify his Ward Chairman as the party’s Constitution demands.

Adelabu had after the primaries of the APC defected to the Accord Party…Read more

Atiku: Publication Of My Academic Records Witch-Hunt, Mischief

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused an online newspaper of mischief and witch-hunt, by claiming that he refused to release his academic records.

The newspaper had reported that the former vice president refused…Read more

Lesson From Poll: Kogi East Now Know They Can’t Become Gov Without… – Dino Melaye

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has enumerated lessons learnt from the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, indicating that the people from the Kogi East Senatorial District suffered defeat because they did not collaborate with other zones.

He said one key takehome from the governorship election was that Kogi East people…Read more

Reps To Monitor Probe Of Military Drone Attack In Kaduna

The House of Representatives has promised to monitor the investigation into the military drone attack that led to the death of over 80 Nigerians in Kaduna State last week Sunday.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson…Read more

2024 Budget: We Ought To Prioritise Our Needs – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called for an urgent review of the 2024 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, to reflect the needs of Nigerians.

Obi on his X handle over the weekend, condemned the sum of N15.961 billion…Read more

Oil Theft: NNPCL Rejects Senate’s Move To Increase Oil Production

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has vehemently condemned the rate of oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta region, describing it as a catastrophe.

This is as he rejected the move by the Senate Committee on Appropriation…Read more

Labour Minister, Lalong Speaks On Moving To Senate

Simon Lalong, the immediate past Governor of Plateau State and Minister of Labour and Employment has said he is confused on whether he should move to the senate or retain his position as a minister in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Lalong had contested but lost the February 25, 2023…Read more

Edu Reveals How Oyedepo Pray For Her To Become Minister

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has narrated how Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners’ Chapel, had prayed for her to become a minister in Nigeria.

Edu, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in August…Read more

APC Hails Akpabio At 61, Says He’s A True Patriot, Nation Builder

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined thousands of others to celebrate the 10th Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Hailing the political stalwart in a statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

FG To Transfer 40% Stake In DisCos To State Govts

The Federal Government has revealed its plan to transfer its 40% stakes in the 11 Power Distribution Companies (DisCos) to state governments in a bid to forestall the persistent power shortages plaguing the country.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power…Read more

Obaseki’s ‘Anointed’ Aspirant, Ighodalo Resigns Ahead Of Edo Guber Poll

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s anointed gubernatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has resigned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Breweries Plc.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Nigerian Breweries…Read more

Ondo Commissioner Writes Aiyedatiwa Over Forgery Of Akeredolu’s Signature

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Razaq Obe has written to the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, alleging forgery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s signature on an official document.

In a letter dated December 7, 2023, Obe said the irregularities in the signature…Read more

Corruption, Threat To Growth, Development – EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said corruption is a threat to the growth and development of individuals and nations.

This is as he warned that nobody is immune to the contagion of corruption…Read more

We’re Not Party Of Any Coalition – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has denied any involvement in the alleged formation of the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that seven opposition parties including the Labour Party…Read more