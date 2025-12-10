Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, December 10th, 2025.

BREAKING: Fubara Dumps PDP, Joins APC

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Osun 2026: Adeleke Declares Accord Party As Platform For Re-Election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday evening formally unveiled the Accord Party as his new political platform and announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term under the party.

Tinubu Seeks Senate Consent To Deploy Nigerian Troops To Benin

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate to grant permission to Nigerian troops to be deployed to the Benin Republic to help restore peace and protect democratic institutions threatened by an attempted military coup in the neighbouring West African country.

ECOWAS Declares State Of Emergency Across W’Africa Amid Coups

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency across the region in response to a surge in military coups, declining electoral inclusivity, and the expanding influence of terrorist and criminal networks threatening regional stability.

Benin Coup: Senate Okays Tinubu’s Request On Troops Deployment

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday consented to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the troubled Republic of Benin on a peacekeeping mission for the purpose of restoring democratic order and stability.

PDP Says Fubara’s Defection Highlights Nigeria’s Dysfunctional Democracy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a reflection of Nigeria’s dysfunctional democracy.

NAF Reacts To Burkina Faso Airspace Violation Report

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reacted to the news reports surrounding the diversion of one of its aircraft (C-130 aircraft) to Burkina Faso.

Shettima: Tinubu Taking Decisive Steps To Tackle Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu has remained firm and proactive in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, adding that the administration is fully committed to supporting security institutions across the country and the African continent.

Senate Decries High Airfares, Summons Aviation Minister

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside airline operators and other stakeholders, to explain the recent surge in domestic airfares.

Shettima: Out-Of-school Children Pose National Emergency

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as a national emergency, urging stronger collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders to reverse the trend.

Tinubu Unveils New Youth-Empowerment Push

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that empowering Nigeria’s youth is a personal priority, unveiling a coordinated suite of digital-skills, enterprise, and innovation programmes designed to position young Nigerians for national transformation and global competitiveness.

MDAs To Move 70% Of 2025 Capital Projects To 2026 – FG

As the administration of President Bola Tinubu moves to prioritise the completion of existing projects and contain spending pressures in the face of weak revenues, the Federal Government has ordered Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to carry over 70 per cent of their 2025 capital budget into the 2026 fiscal year.

FG Reaffirms Commitment To Women Empowerment, Uplifting Vulnerable Groups

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to initiatives that empower women, strengthen families, and uplift vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Sign Five-Year Defence, Military Cooperation Agreement

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the two nations.

Osun Maintains Lead As CVR Hits 2.68m Nationwide – INEC

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that a total of 2,685,725 newly registered voters were added through online and physical Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

