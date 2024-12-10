Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

2025 Budget: Senate Threatens Zero Allocation For Agencies Not Honouring Invitations

The Senate Committee on Finance, on Monday, threatened zero allocation in the 2025 fiscal year, for government agencies that failed to appear before it for scrutiny of records of expenditure made from the 2024 appropriations.

This was as the Committee also frowned at discrepancies

German President To Arrive Nigeria On State Visit Tuesday

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, and stay until Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The German Embassy made this announcement in a statement

Fubara Begins NAF Residential Quarters, Pledges Support For Servicemen

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has inaugurated two blocks of 12 flats each of 2-bedroom Prototype Residential Buildings for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Port Harcourt Base in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He explained that the residential building constructed

Opposition Victory In Ghana Signals APC’s Defeat In 2027 – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power in Ghana is an indication that the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will yield power to the opposition in 2027.

The party, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission

Abbas: Corruption Cause of Poor Education, Healthcare In Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said corruption is the major cause of the nation’s dysfunctional education and healthcare sectors.

Abbas who disclosed this on Monday at an event commemorating

Fight Against Corruption Should Start With Leaders – Obi

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said until leaders examine their consciences and eschew all forms of corrupt practices, the fight against corruption will continue to be a mirage.

Obi in a statement issued on his X platform on Monday

Ondo Guber: Ajayi Challenges Aiyedatiwa, APC At Tribunal

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal sitting over the outcome of the election.

Ajayi said the outcome of the election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

2025 Budget: Increase Oil Production Will Raise Revenue, Reduce Debt Service – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has said there are positive indicators for a positive performance of the country’s economy in 2025.

He stated this while giving an overview of the expected

Shettima: Nigerian Immigrants Account For Highest Diaspora Remittances In W/Africa

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigerian immigrants account for the highest diaspora remittances in West Africa just as he applauded their invaluable contributions to the global economy.

Apart from diaspora remittances, Shettima said Nigerian

Wike To Critics: I’ll Develop My Alma Mater, Use Your Opportunities Well

Unperturbed by the mounting criticism of his support for the judiciary, the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that he will use the opportunity he has to uplift the conditions of his Alma mater.

Wike who flagged off the construction of 10 units of 4-bedroom bungalow

Atiku Replies Akume Over Comment On 2027 Presidential Election

Following comment made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), George Akume, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has raised concerns about the imbalance in the distribution of presidential power between Northern and Southern Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akume, who urged Northerners

BREAKING: Oluyede Assumes Office As 24th COAS

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Monday, officially assumed office as the 24th Substatnctive Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the Nigerian Army marked the beginning of a new era with the symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag at Army Headquarters.

Oluyede's appointment, following the death of his predecessor

Atiku Can Win Presidency At 90 Years – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has said God can still make the former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, a Nigerian President at the age of 90.

Akume made this remark while cautioning political

Dele Farotimi Granted ₦50 Million Bail

A Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi on Monday, granted bail by the Ekiti State High Court following his arrest over alleged defamation claims.

The court set Farotimi's bail conditions at ₦50 million

Tax Reform Bills Well Envisioned For Revival Of Nation’s Economy – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, lent his voice to assert that the four contentious tax reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, were well thought out for Nigeria’s economic revival.

Akume made the assertion while featuring on Politics on all programmes

Okpehbolo Hails Akpabio At 62, Lauds Exceptional Leadership

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpehbolo, on Monday, congratulated Senate President Godswill Akpabio on his 62nd birthday.

In a statement issued by Okpehbolo's Chief Press Secretary

