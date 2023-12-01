Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, December 1, 2023.

NNPCL: CNSLF Expresses Confidence In Kyari, Akinyelure

A group known as the Coalition of Northern and Southern Youth Leaders Forum (CNSLF) has expressed optimism that Engr Mele Kyari and Chief Pius Akinyelure will bring more improvement to Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The group stated on Thursday said the duo being experienced persons in the oil and gas…Read more

Senate Sets To Pass 2024 N27.5trn Budget For Second Reading Friday

The Senate on Thursday, declared that the assumptions and projections made on revenues and expenditures in the 2024 N27.5 trillion budgetary proposals were realistic.

This was as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio…Read more

Makinde To Present Staff Of Office To Aseyin, Soun, Dec 14, 19

Oyo State Government on Thursday announced the presentation of staff of office and coronation of the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Ọba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, Adeyeri III, Ajirotutu I, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ọba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, Orumogege III.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation…Read more

Senate Summons Alake, Berates Minister Over Alleged Disregard For Its Invitations

The Senate, on Thursday, summoned the Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, to appear before its Committee on Solid Minerals next week Wednesday, to brief it on the federal government’s work plan to develop the sector and block illegal mining.

The apex legislative Assembly also berated Alake, for allegedly disregarding invitations…Read more

World Disability Day: Foundation Eulogises President, First Lady, Sanwo-Olu

As the world awaits the day set aside for the celebration of physically challenged people globally, a non-governmental organisation has commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their commitment and contribution towards the welfare of people living with disabilities.

Comrade Kehinde Oshilaja, the Coordinator, of Kehinde Oshilaja Foundation for People Living with Disabilities in Nigeria…Read more

Reps Hold Public Hearing On Concrete Roads

The Joint Committee of the House of Representatives on Works, Environment, Finance, Justice, and Science & Technology on Thursday holds a one-day Public Hearing on the adoption of Concrete Technology for Road Construction in Nigeria.

Declaring the event open, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas…Read more

Umahi Unveils FG’s Plan To Rehabilitate, Construct Federal Roads In Kogi

The Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, has disclosed that his ministry has received express approval from the presidency to commence federal road construction/rehabilitation in Kogi State.

Umahi who spoke during a visit to him by the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello…Read more

Afenifere To Tinubu: Issue Executive Order On Decentralisation Of Police

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Association has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue an executive order for the decentralisation of Nigeria Police.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation at a meeting held in the house of the leader…Read more

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Presides Over Executive Council Meeting

After months of bickering between the executive and legislative arms in Ondo State, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Thursday presided over a State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The executive meeting followed months of political wrangling between the deputy governor…Read more

Akeredolu Pays N35, 000 Salary Increase, Releases N1bn For Retired Teachers

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has flagged off the payment of N1 billion as gratuities to teachers and Local Government workers who retired from service in the state government since 2011.

This development came as the State government commenced the payment…Read more

We’ll Continue To Investigate Ex-Gov With Corrupt Cases – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday insisted that it will sustain investigation of former governors with corrupt cases across the country.

The commission vowed to sustain its tempo of rigorously pursuing economic…Read more

2024 Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading At Reps Floor

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the N27.5 trillion 2024 appropriation bill for a second reading.

The Green Chamber of the 10th National Assembly passed the appropriations bill…Read more

2024: More Crisis In Edo PDP, As Faction boycotts SEC Meeting

Ahead of the Edo 2024 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primaries, the Legacy Coalition on Wednesday boycotted a State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting called by the party

The Legacy Coalition is a faction made up of members loyal to the National Vice Chairman South-South, Chief Dan Orbih…Read more

JUST-IN: Abiodun Declares One-Week Mourning For Slain Accountant

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has declared one week of mourning in honour of the late Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, who was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyekanmi who was an accountant in the office of the Governor…Read more

BREAKING: Abiodun Presents 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N703.028bn

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Thursday presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N703.028 billion to the State House of Assembly.

Abiodun presented the bill to the House at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan…Read more