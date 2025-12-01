Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 1

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monnday, December 1st 2025.

Atiku’s Camp Targets Obi, Amaechi For VP Slot

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the political camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s in the African Democratic Party (ADC) has beamed its searchlight for a politician from the southern part of the country as Atiku’s running mate.

According to a statement sighted

Guinea-Bissau Coup: Obi Urges ECOWAS To Sanction Election Riggers Too

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction countries that rig elections and deny citizens the right to freely choose their leaders.

Obi made the call in a statement

Ambassadorial Nomination Of Yakubu Confirms Partisanship In 2023 Election – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that the nomination of the immediate former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, by President Bola Tinubu as ambassador-designate confirms that he was not neutral in the 2023 presidential election that brought Tinubu to power.

In a statement on Sunday,

Sylva’s Aide Raises Alarm, Says Ex-Minister Children Under Siege

The security operatives have reportedly laid siege on the family members of the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, at their Maitama residence in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports

FG Reaffirms Commitment To Safe Schools, Better Learning Conditions For Students

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to securing learning environments and strengthening the Safe School Initiative, placing students at the centre of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

This assurance was given by

Ramaphosa: Trump’s Attack On S’Africa ‘Misinformation’

Following the claim that the South African government is killing white people, the President of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa, has described it as “blatant misinformation.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that

Gunmen Attack Kogi Church, Abduct Pastor, Wife

A minister of God and his wife have been reportedly kidnapped at a church in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Sunday Telegraph reports

Nigeria Making Progress On Security Over Tinubu’s Bold Actions – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has stated that Nigeria is recording steady progress in tackling insecurity due to the bold policy decisions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the bravery of the Armed Forces, and the resilience of the Nigerian people.

Speaking on Sunday during

Stop Marauding Bandits’ Incursion In Kano LGAs, Jibrin Tells Security Agencies

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has urged security agencies to intensify operations against bandits terrorising villages in Tsanyawa and Shanono LGAs of Kano State.

Reacting to Saturday night's

Resident Doctors Suspend Indefinite Strike

The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday announced the suspension of its indefinite strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government.

The President of the Association

Osun Benefiting From Impactful Governance Despite Opposition Criticism – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance and service delivery, highlighting significant progress made over the past three years despite criticism from opposition figures and some civil society groups.

In a statement released by

Otti Highlights Progress In Education Sector At Media Chat

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has outlined key achievements of his administration in the education sector, especially in infrastructure, curriculum improvement, and staff welfare across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Speaking during the November

Gbajabiamila Unveils African Speakers’ Conference Secretariat

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the inauguration of the Secretariat of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL) in Abuja represents a major step in demonstrating what African cooperation can achieve when driven by shared vision, political will, and commitment to democratic governance.

Gbajabiamila stated this on

Nigeria Needs Vibrant Opposition – Metuh

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, has stressed the need for a vibrant opposition to sustain Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that he does not

Adeoti Dumps Aregbesola-Backed ADC

The former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti, has formally dissociated himself from Rauf Aregbesola and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over rumours that the party intended to cede its 2026 governorship ticket to former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Najeem Salam.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that