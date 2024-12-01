Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Lagos State Scrabble, Monopoly Association begin secondary school sensitization

The Lagos State Scrabble and Monopoly Association (LASSMA), have begun the pilot project of it ‘TAKE SCRABBLE TO SCHOOLS’ with the introduction of the sport of words to Atunrase Senior High School, Owodele Street, Surulere, Lagos.

The Chairman of Lagos State Scrabble and Monopoly Association….Read more

Thrills, Frills, as Second Africa Military Games End in Abuja

It was 11 days of thrills and frills at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as the second edition of the Africa Military Games, AMGA, ended yesterday.

It took the organisers, the Organisation of Military Sports…Read more

GOtv Boxing Night gets Dec 26 date, signs Mayorkun, YKB

The 32nd edition of the prestigious boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, will be held on 26 December at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

This was disclosed on Saturday…Read more

Edun Laments Africa’s Debt Service Burden, Increased Financing Risks

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has lamented Africa’s debt service burden and its associated increased financing risks.

Besides, the Minister noted that while liquidity is at a high cost…Read more

Ohanaeze: Crisis Brews Over Iwanyanwu’s Successor

A major succession controversy is brewing within the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, following the death of its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as both Rivers and Imo states claim it’s their turn.

The conflict started shortly after the demise of Iwuanyanwu…Read more

CBN Reforms Designed for Africa’s Financial Hub

The reforms undertaken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are tailored to establishing a stronger and more resilient African financial architecture, apex bank governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso, said yesterday in Abuja.

The occasion was the 5th African Union Extraordinary…Read more

Gowon: I Begged Abacha Not to Kill Obasanjo

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon yesterday said that he pleaded with late Gen. Sani Abacha not to execute former President Olusegun Obasanjo for alleged coup plot in 1995.

Gowon stated this at the maiden edition of the Interdenominational…Read more

Gov Yusuf Approves N7.7bn For Series Of Projects

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the release of N7,708,699,175.33 for the completion of various developmental projects and the execution of new ones.

Governor Yusuf, in his usual prudent management of the state…Read more

We’ll Deliver Africa’s Largest Food Hub, Psychiatric Hospital Next Year – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that some groundbreaking projects conceived by his administration, which were sited in Epe axis will be completed this year while some others will be available for public use in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As stated by the Governor on Saturday, the Lagos Central Food…Read more

Abiodun Hails FG On Customs Projects, Says Ogun Remains Industrial Hub Of Choice

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has lauded the Federal Government for approving the construction of the Nigeria Customs facilities in the State, adding that with the provision of infrastructure by his administration, the State would continue to be the industrial hub of the country.

The Governor also disclosed that the Special Agro-Processing Zone…Read more

Atiku Hosts Peter Obi In Adamawa, Shares Breakfast Moment

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has hosted his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi at his residence in Adamawa State.

Following the former Governor Anambra State visit…Read more

CAN Tasks Lawmakers On Objective, Transparent Probe Of Living Faith Airstrip License

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged members of the House of Representatives to ensure its investigations and evaluation to ascertain if the Living Faith Church was worthy of an airstrip licence are objective and transparent.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement…Read more

Ogun Trains Automotive Artisans On CNG Conversion, Maintenance

The Ogun State government has embarked on the training of automotive craftsmen across the three senatorial districts of the state in new techniques and technology in automotive mechatronics.

The training, which was in conjunction with the World Bank-funded…Read more

Minimum Wage: C’River To Commence Strike Over Non-Implementation

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cross River State Chapter, on Saturday, revealed its plan to embark on strike over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

The State Chairman of the TUC, Mr Monday Ogbodum…Read more

Gov Sani Strengthens Administration With New Appointments

In a move aimed at revitalizing his administration and enhancing service delivery, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced a series of key appointments across various sectors in the state.

Among those appointed in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

France Returns Archaeological Artefacts To Ethiopia

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot has said the government initiated the return of 3,500 archaeological artefacts to Ethiopia, decades after they were taken for research.

Barrot made this disclosure during a ceremony at Ethiopia’s…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: