Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Imo Guber: APC, Uzodinma Using Police To Intimidate Opposition – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to use the police to harass and intimidate the opposition candidates in Imo State ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

BREAKING: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies At 67

The Senior Pastor and founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya reportedly passed away on Monday, August 7.

Confirming the death of the minister of God via its official Facebook page…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu, Okonjo-Iweala Meet At Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Prof. Okonjo-Iweala arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2: 30pm… Read more

Ministerial Nominee: Niger APC Stakeholders Commend Tinubu For Nominating Sabi Aliyu

The appointment of Senator Sabi Abdullahi Aliyu by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been described as a great honor by All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Niger North Senatorial District in Niger State.

While commending the President for nominating one of its own…Read more

Cut Down On Your Earnings As Sacrifice For Survival Of Nigerians – Labour To NASS

The Labour unions, on Tuesday, challenged the members of the National Assembly to cut down on their earnings as a show of respect and sacrifice, for the sake of the survival of the suffering Nigerians whom they represent.

The Labour unions threw this challenge at the members of the apex parliament…Read more

Benue Assembly Begins Review Of Commissioner Nominees Thursday

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has finally presented the list of his proposed Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Special Assistants to the state Assembly on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the state’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Lagos Seeks $10Bn Power Funding By 2032 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State, Nigeria’s biggest city and commercial hub, targets to raise $10 billion in private investment to boost electricity supply to nearly five million households by 2032; the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, he also said the state government…Read more

Oyo Senators Alli, Buhari, Akintunde Emerge Senate Committee Chairmen

The three Senators from Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have emerged as Senate Committee Chairmen on INEC, Aviation and Environment, respectively.

According to Alli’s Media Aide, Akeem Abas, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio…Read more

Ogun Tribunal: Drama As Witness, Adebutu’s Counsel Engage In Shouting Match Over Alleged N10m Loan

There was a mild drama at the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday as counsel to the petitioners, Gordy Uche, and a witness, Solomon Abiodun Sanyaolu engaged in a shouting match.

Sanyaolu who was the Director-General of the Dapo Abiodun governorship campaign committee…Read more



48 Ministerial Nominees: APC Defends Tinubu

Amidst criticisms and controversies that have greeted the 48 ministerial nominees, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to the defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the APC leadership, President Tinubu was still within his constitutional confines…Read more

Kogi Guber: The Odds Favour APC, Ododo – Ohikere

Ahead of the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Tom Ohikere has declared that the fundamental issues that will lead to the victory of the prospective winner at the pool are very favorable to the APC candidate, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman.

Ohikere who stated this in a statement made available to Journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday…Read more

Ministerial Appointments: Kalu Commends Tinubu, Seeks More Slots For S’East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Kalu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Udora Orizu…Read more

Tinubu Begins Formation Of Presidential Committee For Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

According to a statement issued by the President’s spokesperson, Dele Alake…Read more

Electricity: Niger, Togo, Benin Owe Nigeria $16.11m For Q1 2023, $67.01m In 15 Months

Nigeria’s international electricity customers including Togo, Niger, and the Benin Republic owe Nigeria $16.11 million for electricity they consumed in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed.

Their debt to Nigeria for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 amounted to $67.01 million…Read more

Youth Organisations Beg Tinubu To Make Indigene FCT Minister

A coalition of Youth Organisations under the aegis FCT Mandate Restoration Group on Tuesday made a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assign the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) portfolio to Mr Zephaniah Jissalo, who happens to be one of the ministerial nominees recently confirmed by the Senate.

Jissalo is the first FCT Indigene ever nominated as minister to represent the original natives of Abuja…Read more

Residents Doctors Set To Call Off Strike As Senate Intervenes

The striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are set to call off their two-week-old strike after a closed-door meeting with Principal Officers of the Senate on Tuesday.

Addressing the media shortly after the closed-door meeting with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and other Principal Officers…Read more