Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Keyamo Apologises To Senate For Disrespecting National Assembly In 2020

A former Minister of State for Labour Employment and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, on Monday, apologised to the Senate for disrespecting the National Assembly in the year 2020, when he was invited to clarify the implementation of the 774,000 Special Public Works Programme.

The Programme was introduced and implemented by the last administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…Read more

A’Ibom Assures CAF Of Readiness To Host 2027 AFCON

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Sir Monday Uko has assured the Confederation of African Football – CAF of the readiness of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Commissioner stated this on Monday after conducting a CAF inspection team around the 30,000-capacity stadium…Read more

FG Declares Court Order Against NLC, TUC Ineffective

The Federal Ministry of Justice has declared the court order issued against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as ineffective, on the basis it has been overtaken by events.

This was contained in a letter issued by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Mrs B.E. Jedy-Agba…Read more

Ministerial Nominees: Senate Fails To Confirm El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete

The Senate, on Monday, failed to confirm three ministerial nominees, out of the 48 names in the list forwarded to the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for screening and confirmation…Read more

FG Paid N36bn For Electricity Subsidy In 3 Months – NERC

The Federal Government paid the sum of N36bn in the first quarter of 2023 to subsidise electricity consumption in Nigeria, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has said.

This was contained in its quarterly report seen by New Telegraph on Monday…Read more

Alleged Impeachment Saga: Edo North PDP Leaders Disown Shaibu

The leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North on Monday dissociated themselves from their kinsman, Hon. Philip Shaibu, in his face-off with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo deputy governor, comrade Philip Shaibu is presently at loggerheads with the state governor…Read more

Tax Reform: 44 Different Taxes Tuck In Bill Before NASS – Chairman

Nigeria is characterized by multiple taxations with the government uncovering 44 cases of multiple taxes embedded in the many Bills awaiting the National Assembly’s passage.

The incidences of multiple taxations injected in the taxation Bill compound Nigeria’s taxation system…Read more

Adeleke Debunks Viral Salary Post, Affirms Take-Off Of UNILESA

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday, advised the civil servants to disregard a viral post on a new salary scale for workers in the state being circulated.

The Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed…Read more

WWC 2023: I’ve No Regret Skipping Breakfast To Watch Super Falcons – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has said that he does not regret missing breakfast to watch Nigeria’s Super Falcons play England.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Falcons of Nigeria faced the in-form Lionesses of England in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup…Read more

Ministerial Nominees: Group Hails Tinubu Over Nomination Of Keyamo

President Bola Tinubu has been praised for appointing Festus Keyamo, the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, as a minister.

The Niger Delta oil and gas professionals made the commendation on Monday…Read more

Eno Pays Gratuities, Leave Grants, Mobilises Contractors Back To Projects Site

Amid the rising angst against the harsh effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the citizens, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the immediate payment of one billion Naira for gratuities of primary school teachers in the State.

Also approved for immediate release are 800 million Naira in leave grants for Local Government Workers…Read more

Job Racketeering: I Collected Over N75m For FCC Chair – IPPIS Tells Reps

An erstwhile Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) desk officer at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Haruna Kolo who was accused of collecting monies from people to offer them jobs Monday confessed that he has collected over 75 million from applicants on the instruction of the FCC chairman, Farida Dankaka for employment.

He made the confession at the ongoing investigative hearing by the House of Representatives ad-Hoc committee…Read more

Over 2m Students, Staff To Benefit From Blackboard Learning System -TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said over 2 million students and staff of higher education institutions across the country stand to benefit from its Blackboard learning platform once deployed.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono who made this known at the flag-off… Read more

Fraud Allegation: Mischief Makers On Prowl Against PAP

The Presidential Amnesty Programme ( PAP), on Monday, said the fraud allegation raised against the programme and its Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu ( rtd) was a figment of the imagination of mischief makers.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Special Assistant on Media…Read more

Group Commends Alia For Upholding Accountability, Transparency In Governance

The National Democratic and Transparency Watch Initiative ( NDTWI) has hailed Benue Governor Rev (Fr) Hyacinth Alia for entrenching accountability and transparency in governance.

In a statement signed by Dr. Gbenga Salau, the group said Alia has stood out among his contemporaries…Read more