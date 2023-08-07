Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 7, 2023.

Ganduje Replies Kwankwaso, Says I’ve Never Been Your Political Son

Former Governor of Kano State, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, and the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken his political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso to the dry cleaners, saying, “His tenure as Minister of Defense was nothing but a failure”.

Ganduje said in a circulated clip that, Kwankwaso's tenure as Governor of the state was merely done on parts because he was chased away and managed to stage a comeback

Niger Coup: Why Nigeria Should Not Declare War – ADM Director

The Director of Africa Dialogue Mission (ADM), Mr Stephen Adewale has warned the Federal Government against declaring war on the military junta in Niger Republic for overthrowing democracy in the country.

Adewale in a paper titled 'Military Coup D'état and Nigeria's Search for Direction in Niger' said Nigeria does not have the capacity to sustain war in Niger Republic considering the economic situation and internal security challenges being faced in Nigeria

Finally, IPOB Announces Total Stop To Sit-At-Home In S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced a total stop to the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East region.

In a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the pro-Biafran group, Emma Powerful said henceforth, instead of sit-at-home the southeast would be observing "Economic empowerment day" every

JUST-IN: Chicago Court Dismisses Atiku’s Suit On Tinubu’s Records

Following the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to upturned the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election, the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America, has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the former Vice President.

It would be record that Atiku had filed a lawsuit at Chicago court requesting President Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University

Shell, Partners To Revamp Flood-Ravaged Hospital In N’Delta

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) and its joint venture partners have said that they have given a new lease of life to the government-owned Edagberi Cottage Hospital in Ahoada West Local Government area of Rivers State.

According to a statement by Media Relations Manager, (SPDC) Abimbola Essien-Nelson on Sunday, the 20-bed hospital was ravaged by flood in 2012

Ubah Attends 2023 Edition Of Nigerian, German Cultural Carnival

The Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, in Frankfurt Germany, attended the 2023 edition of the Nigerian German Cultural Carnival.

The Nigerian German Cultural Carnival is an annual event that showcases the rich cultural heritage of both countries

Ex-Gov Emmanuel Solicits Support, Prayers For Eno

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has enjoined the faithful of All Nations Christian Ministry International, to accord his successor-in-office, Governor Umo Eno their unflinching support, continuous prayer and solidarity to enable him to succeed in the task of delivering good governance to the people of the State.

The former Governor gave the charge, on Sunday while worshipping in the church alongside his wife, Martha

Reps Hail D’Tigress On 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship Win

The House of Representatives has congratulated Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress who emerged winners of the just concluded 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement jointly signed by the House spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jr, Chairman Committee on Media and Public Affairs, and Chairman

Kwara Holds Common Entrance Exam August 19

The common entrance examination into Junior Secondary Schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State is scheduled to hold on Saturday 19th August, 2023 beginning from 8:00 a.m.

The examination, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, is free of charge as it has been fully paid for by the State Government

Digital Skill: FG Partners Wema Bank To Empower One Million Youths

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish digital and skill innovation hubs across states in the country.

The target is to empower one million youths with digital and other relevant skills

Niger Coup: Don’t Compromise Benin, Cameroun Borders, Customs CG Warns Officers

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi has warned his officers against letting their guards down at Benin Republic, Cameron, and other borders following the Nigeria-Niger border closure.

Adeniyi also directed his officers not to allow any goods through the border into the Niger Republic

Tinubu Must Appoint God-Fearing Leaders To Address Nigeria’s Challenges – Cleric

A Cleric who serves at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, Rev. Babatunde Idowu has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint God-fearing and competent people who can work with commitment towards addressing the country’s myriad of challenges.

The Cleric who is the Overseer of Wuse District of the Church in Abuja, on Sunday, said the common man on the streets wants good governance

Tribunal: PDP, LP Petition Against Tinubu Lack Merit – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25, 2023 election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), to jettison their grievances against the outcome of the general election and start preparing for the 2027 election.

Adebayo said the petitions filed by the PDP and LP at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

Lagos West: I Didn’t Abandon My Petition At Tribunal – Adewale

The senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West in the February 25 general election, Segun Adewale has said that he would challenge the ruling of the tribunal.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Adewale denied the reports in the media that he abandoned his petition at the tribunal

2023 Guber: Bayelsans Must Rise Against Old Order – Eradiri

The Bayelsa State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for November 11 gubernatorial election, Udengs Eradiri has called on the common people, especially the youths in the state to rise against the old order to save the state.

Eradiri said with courage, determination, dedication, and desire to protect their future, the youths could turn around the fortunes