Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 6, 2023.

JUST-IN: Resident Doctors Declare Nationwide Protests

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday announced its plan to embark on nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions.

This was contained in a circular addressed to Olufunso Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health…Read more

Coup: NYSC Speaks On Deploying Corps Members To Niger

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied rumours making the round that the service will deploy Corps Members to the Niger Republic to restore democracy in the troubled country.

Debunking the rumours in a press statement issued on Saturday, the Director of Press and Public Relations of NYSC…Read more

Ministerial Nominees: Senate To Screen, Confirm Last Batch Today

The upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly will on Saturday complete the screening process of the last batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

New Telegraph reports that the Senate is also expected to confirm the entire 48 nominees on Saturday, August 5, 2o23….. Read more

Sit-At-Home: IPOB Declares Mondays Economic Empowerment Day In S/East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday declared Mondays as “Economic Empowerment Days” in the South-East region.

According to the pro-Biafran organisation, the goal is to empower people to mobilise resources…Read more

PEPT: Group Uncovers FG Plot To Subvert Justice

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has revealed that plans are in top gear to thwart what is likely to be the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) anytime soon.

The group alleged that the Federal Government perturbed by how uncertain and unfavourable the PEPT judgement…Read more

Ministerial Nominees: Tijani Apologises To Senate Over Derogatory Tweets

Ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, on Saturday, apologised to the Senate over his past unpatriotic and derogatory tweets against Senators and Nigeria as a nation.

Tijani, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professional and nominee…Read more

Ministerial Nomination: We Don’t Want Embarrass Oyetola – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said the senators from the state supported the nomination of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola as minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, so as not to embarrass him.

The Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Oyetola…Read more

Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeking State Of Emergency, Suspension Of Presidential Tribunal – Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by President Bola Tinubu to go to war with the Republic of Niger to enable him to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the ongoing Presidential Election Petition tribunal.

Frank who gave the warning in Abuja, accused the President of capitalising…Read more

GSK’s Exit Saddening, Will Lead To Job Loss – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has described as saddening, the exit of the pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), from Nigeria after 51 years of operations.

Obi in a series of tweets on Saturday, said the reason given by the company…Read more

Niger Coup Leaders Under Pressure As Deadline Approaches

Barely 24 hours to the West African bloc deadline for the military to relinquish control or face armed intervention, pressure rose on the leaders of the coup in Niger Republic on Saturday.

Former colonial power France, with whom the junta severed military links shortly after taking control…Read more

Okumagba Congratulates Keyamo On Ministerial Nomination

Former Delta State Commissioner for Finance and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in the state, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Barrister Festus Keyamo (SAN) on his appointment as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Olorogun Okumagba said Barrister Keyamo’s nomination…Read more

There Should Be Full Disclosure Regarding #Endsars Crisis Victims –Amode

This shows exactly what we have been saying since the #EndSARS protests that there are a lot of things that are hidden that the state government is not telling Lagosians. I am a Lagosian from Lagos Island and if things like this happened in the state yet our government cannot tell the people what is happening in a state, where every citizen contributes one way or the other towards its development.

We must ask the government of the day to tell us the truth irrespective of whatever it is…Read more

IGP’s Proactive Policing Strategy Paying Off, Say CP Abbas

For various reasons, economic, social and others, many forms of crimes, kidnapping, car snatching, robbery are committed frequently around the world, some of which have negative effects on internal security. However, the ability of security agencies to identify such tendencies, nip them in the bud or respond to tackle illustrates their alertness to their constitutional duties.

In this direction, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abbas, has attributed remarkable internal security in the state to the implementation of the proactive policing…Read more

Ministerial Screening: 10th Senate’s Curious Route

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, forwarded his first batch of ministerial list of twenty-eight nominees for screening and confirmation, Nigerians obviously became expectant and waited to see a discreet, thorough and detailed exercise.

Part of this expectation was anchored on earlier promises and assurances made by some principal officers of the Senate, to the effect that the screening would be thorough, to ensure…Read more

Ministerial List: Tinubu’s New Women

Since the Beijing Conference of 1995, women have clamoured for an affirmative action, a 35 percent level of representation and inclusion into government and public services. In Nigeria, successive governments have tried to give a semblance of inclusion with loud promises, affirm the need to satisfy the desires of the womenfolk in that direction. But it has been all words and not much about meeting the target.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29 has released his list of would-be ministers. They are undergoing screening at the Senate….. Read more

PDP Crisis: Atiku, Okowa, Others In Closed-Door Meeting

Following the crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Presidential candidate of the party in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors on the platform of the party are in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting held at Asokoro may not be unconnected to the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election…… Read more