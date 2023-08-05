Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Niger Coup: Bode George Writes Tinubu Over Military Invasion

The Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olubode George has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the planned military invasion of Niger Republic following the coup that took place in the country last Thursday, July 26, 2023.

Bode George, a retired Nigerian Military General in a letter dated Friday…Read more

Ministerial Screening: Senate Explains ‘Bow And Go’ Consideration For Ex-Lawmakers

Senate has explained the reason for not grilling former federal lawmakers who are ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu during their screening ahead of confirmation by the lawmakers…Read more

Tinubu Writes Senate To Support Military Deployment To Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday writes the Senate seeking its approval for the deployment of military forces to the Niger Republic following the coup by the Junta.

President Tinubu also sought the approval of the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly to cut off the country’s electrical supply…Read more

Minimum Wage: Expect Double Of Current Salary, Tinubu’s Aide Tells NLC

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity has assured Nigerian workers to be calm and expect nothing less than double of current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.



Ngelale who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on the plans of President Tinubu-led administration…Read more

Ministerial Screening: Oyetola Reveals How He Turned Around Osun Economy

The former Osun State Governor, Adegoboyga Oyetola, on Friday, appeared before the Senate in continuation of the screening of ministerial nominees by the nation’s apex legislative Assembly.

Oyetola when given the opportunity to introduce himself, revealed to the lawmakers how he turned…Read more

Niger Coup: Tinubu Writes Senate On Planned ECOWAS Sanctions Against Military Junta

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, wrote the Senate, intimating the lawmakers of the planned sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the military officers, who recently seized power in Niger Republic.

The letter was read on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber during plenary…Read more

Tinubu Inaugurates Phase 1 Of NNPCL, Partners’ 1,350 MW Power Project

President Bola Tinubu on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1,350 MegaWatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) project in Abuja.

The GIPP is being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)…Read more

Coup: Finally, Niger Junta Lifts Nationwide Curfew

The coup leaders in the Niger Republic have lifted the curfew imposed on citizens after seizing power and deposing the elected President on July 26, which threw the country into chaos.

New Telegraph gathered that the nationwide curfew has been lifted in the early hour of Friday, August 4…Read more

FAAN Suspends Taxi Services At Abuja International Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) on Friday announced the suspension of all Airport taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The suspension, which is with immediate effect…Read more

Subsidy: Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee On Sanwo-Olu’s Palliative Measures

The Lagos State House of Assembly has constituted a six-man ad hoc committee to ensure that the subsidy removal palliatives announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are effectively distributed.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, announced the membership of the committee during Thursday’s plenary…Read more

Niger Border Closure Not Impunitive Measure On Nigerians – Customs CG

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has explained that the recent shutdown of Nigeria-Niger borders was not meant to inflict hardship on Nigerians. Rather, Adewale said the measure was a decision taken by ECOWAS…Read more

‘Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Pushes Me Into Robbery’- Bolt Driver

A 29-year-old bolt driver, Adeniran Jeremiah has been arrested over alleged armed robbery and blamed the increase in fuel pump price caused by the removal of fuel subsidy for his actions.

Jeremiah was arrested by Lagos State…Read more

Alleged N536.1m Fraud: Kogi Lawmakers Suspend Ibaji LG Boss

The Kogi State House of Assembly has suspended William Iko-Ojo, the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds, security threat, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspension of the Council Chairman was based on a petition to the state Assembly submitted by one Jibril Ojochenemi…Read more

Bayelsa Election: Ex-Militant Sues For Peace In Niger Delta

Godgift Ayabowei, a former Niger Delta militant leader in the Niger Delta has implored all the contending political parties, their candidates, and former militants to embrace a non-violent approach as the Bayelsa State Governorship election draws closer.

Speaking in Yen Agora on Friday with a group of journalists…Read more