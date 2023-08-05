Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Niger Coup: Bode George Writes Tinubu Over Military Invasion
The Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olubode George has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the planned military invasion of Niger Republic following the coup that took place in the country last Thursday, July 26, 2023.
Bode George, a retired Nigerian Military General in a letter dated Friday…Read more
Ministerial Screening: Senate Explains ‘Bow And Go’ Consideration For Ex-Lawmakers
Senate has explained the reason for not grilling former federal lawmakers who are ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu during their screening ahead of confirmation by the lawmakers…Read more
Tinubu Writes Senate To Support Military Deployment To Niger
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday writes the Senate seeking its approval for the deployment of military forces to the Niger Republic following the coup by the Junta.
President Tinubu also sought the approval of the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly to cut off the country’s electrical supply…Read more
Minimum Wage: Expect Double Of Current Salary, Tinubu’s Aide Tells NLC
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity has assured Nigerian workers to be calm and expect nothing less than double of current salary when the new minimum wage is implemented.
Ngelale who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on the plans of President Tinubu-led administration…Read more
Ministerial Screening: Oyetola Reveals How He Turned Around Osun Economy
The former Osun State Governor, Adegoboyga Oyetola, on Friday, appeared before the Senate in continuation of the screening of ministerial nominees by the nation’s apex legislative Assembly.
Oyetola when given the opportunity to introduce himself, revealed to the lawmakers how he turned…Read more
Niger Coup: Tinubu Writes Senate On Planned ECOWAS Sanctions Against Military Junta
President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, wrote the Senate, intimating the lawmakers of the planned sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the military officers, who recently seized power in Niger Republic.
The letter was read on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber during plenary…Read more
Tinubu Inaugurates Phase 1 Of NNPCL, Partners’ 1,350 MW Power Project
President Bola Tinubu on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1,350 MegaWatt Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) project in Abuja.
The GIPP is being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)…Read more
Coup: Finally, Niger Junta Lifts Nationwide Curfew
The coup leaders in the Niger Republic have lifted the curfew imposed on citizens after seizing power and deposing the elected President on July 26, which threw the country into chaos.
New Telegraph gathered that the nationwide curfew has been lifted in the early hour of Friday, August 4…Read more
FAAN Suspends Taxi Services At Abuja International Airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) on Friday announced the suspension of all Airport taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
The suspension, which is with immediate effect…Read more
Subsidy: Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee On Sanwo-Olu’s Palliative Measures
The Lagos State House of Assembly has constituted a six-man ad hoc committee to ensure that the subsidy removal palliatives announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are effectively distributed.
The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, announced the membership of the committee during Thursday’s plenary…Read more
Niger Border Closure Not Impunitive Measure On Nigerians – Customs CG
The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has explained that the recent shutdown of Nigeria-Niger borders was not meant to inflict hardship on Nigerians. Rather, Adewale said the measure was a decision taken by ECOWAS…Read more
‘Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Pushes Me Into Robbery’- Bolt Driver
A 29-year-old bolt driver, Adeniran Jeremiah has been arrested over alleged armed robbery and blamed the increase in fuel pump price caused by the removal of fuel subsidy for his actions.
Jeremiah was arrested by Lagos State…Read more
Alleged N536.1m Fraud: Kogi Lawmakers Suspend Ibaji LG Boss
The Kogi State House of Assembly has suspended William Iko-Ojo, the Chairman of Ibaji Local Government Area of the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds, security threat, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.
New Telegraph gathered that the suspension of the Council Chairman was based on a petition to the state Assembly submitted by one Jibril Ojochenemi…Read more
Bayelsa Election: Ex-Militant Sues For Peace In Niger Delta
Godgift Ayabowei, a former Niger Delta militant leader in the Niger Delta has implored all the contending political parties, their candidates, and former militants to embrace a non-violent approach as the Bayelsa State Governorship election draws closer.
Speaking in Yen Agora on Friday with a group of journalists…Read more