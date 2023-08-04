Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 4, 2023.

Ganduje: APC Insensitive To Honesty, Integrity, Moral Rectitude – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the choice of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) showed that the party is insensitive to honesty and moral rectitude required of public office holders.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba

BREAKING: Ganduje Emerges APC National Chairman

The immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has emerged as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje alongside the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru

Alternative Fuel: NNPCL Partners NIPCO To Develop CNG Stations

n a move to provide motorists with cheaper alternatives to fuel, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has gone into a strategic partnership with NIPCO Gas Limited to develop Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

A statement signed by NNPCL's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad on Thursday in Abuja

Niger Coup: Military Engagement Not An Option – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned against the use of force against the military juntas in the Niger Republic.

Atiku in a statement, commended leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the steps so far taken to restore normalcy in the country

Barau Congratulates Ganduje On Emergence As APC National Chairman

Senator Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President has joined a host of others to congratulate the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he emerged as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Barau in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity

TCN Confirms Nigeria Cut Off Power Supply To Niger – Report

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday confirmed that Nigeria has cut off electricity supply to Niger Republic as a direct consequence of the recent coup which ousted Niger President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Channel Television reported that TCN confirmed through one of its officials in Kano State

Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee To Investigate Lagos Doctor’s Death

Lagos State House of Assembly has set up an 8-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at Odan General Hospital, Lagos Island.

Hon. Olarenwaju Afinni representing Lagos Island Constituency 2 raised the issue of the doctor's death

APC: Ganduje, Basiru Succeed Adamu, Omisore As Chair, Sec

After a few weeks of horse-trading, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday announced the former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s National Chairman.

The party leadership also announced Senator Ajibola Basiru as the National Secretary

Bayelsa Guber: Sunny Goli Withdraws Support For Sylva

The immediate past lawmaker representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Sunny Goli has disclosed that he has withdrawn his loyalty to Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate come November 11, 2023, Bayelsa State Governorship election.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Thursday during a press briefing to declare who to support ahead of the state gubernatorial election

Wike Use APC To Save Political Career- Rivers Chieftains

Following the recent romance of Nyesom Wike with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers State Chapter of the party on Thursday claimed that the former Governor joined the party to preserve his political career.

The state leaders of the party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwajulu

JUST IN: APC Legal Adviser, El-Marzuq Resigns

Ahmed El-Marzuq has officially tendered his resignation as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

El-Marzuq, who is said to be a supporter of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the former National Chairman of the APC

Ministerial List: Reactions Trail Nomination Of Maryam Shetty

The nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State for ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu has elicited conflicting responses from Nigerians on social media, particularly on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Following the first list of ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the National Assembly last week

Finally, Pete Edochie Breaks Silence Amid Drama Trailing Son’s Marriage

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has finally broken his silence on the backlashes trailing his son, Yul amid his polygamous marriage and drama with Judy Austin.

This is coming days after the news of May Edochie slamming a whopping sum of N100 million on Judy Austin, Yul's second wife

Rep Petitions Tinubu, Alleges Violations In Appointment Of AUGF

The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary Chairman Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over alleged constitutional infractions in the appointment of a substantive Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF).

He accused the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan of ignoring the provisions of the civil service

Subsidy Removal: IPMAN Urges FG To Use Members’ Infrastructure For CNG Buses

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has pleaded with the Federal Government to use the infrastructure of its members for effective and accelerated implementation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project for buses.

It added that the members were best positioned to affect the switch to CNG more expeditiously