Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Wike Blows Hot, Says I Dare Anyone To Suspend From PDP

Wike claimed that he has yet to come across a party leader who has the power to suspend or remove him from the opposition PDP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview aired on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday…Read more

NNPCL GCEO, TotalEnergies MD Meet In Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari has received the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer in his office in Abuja.

This was confirmed on the NNPCL verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, August 30…Read more

Gabon Coup: Brice Nguema Named New Gabonese Leader

Following the military officers’ assumption of power on Wednesday, August 30, the Commander of the Republican Guards, Colonel Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has been selected to oversee the transition in the Gabon Republic.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the military junta announced its takeover of power in the early hour of Wednesday…Read more

Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Gabon Crisis, Says African Leaders Make Military Coup Attractive

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist and the co-covener of the #BringBackOurGirls, has joined her voice in the military takeover in Gabon which was as a result of the alleged rigged election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese military leaders ousted the President of the country following his re-election in the Saturday, August 26, presidential election…Road more

Gabon Coup: ‘Lies Ali Bongo, Father Told Gabonese Coming Home To Roost’ – Rufai Oseni

The anchor of Arise TV, Rufai Oseni on Wednesday asserted that President Ali Bongo’s and his father Omar’s lies to Gabonese are gradually coming to the limelight.

New Telegraph reports that the military officials in the Central African nation of Gabon announced…Read more

Gabon President Under House Arrest – Coup Leaders

Military officials on Wednesday revealed that President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon is presently under house arrest and one of his sons has been detained for “treason”.

This is coming hours after the Gabonese military leaders declared they had overthrown the government in a live broadcast on Gabon Television…Read more

Biden’s Invite To Tinubu Unacceptable – APC Chieftain

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, described the purported request of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, to meet President Bola Tinubu as inappropriate, unacceptable, and condemnable.

In a statement, he personally signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja…Read more

Police Invasion: NURTW Mobilises For Nationwide Protest

Members and leadership of National Union Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) on Wednesday said they are ready to mobilise and shut down the economy across the country, over the police invasion of the Union’s headquarters in Abuja.

The National President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa who briefed newsmen in Abuja… Read More

FCT Finances Burdened By $800m Garnishing Order – Wike

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has said that part of the challenges that may threaten the finances of his administration include the burden of judgment debts to the tune of $800 million.

Wike who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he inaugurated the newly elected officers of the Minister’s Press Corps…Read more

Gabon: Military Officers Stage Coup, Oust Ali Bongo

The military officers in Gabon on Wednesday announced their assumption of power in the Central African country through a coup d’etat.

The military leaders who made this known in a broadcast on National Television in Gabon said they are annulling the results of Saturday’s election…Read more

Osun APC Expels Factional Chairman, Ex-Council Chair, 82 Other Members For Anti-party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Wednesday expelled the former Secretary of the party, Hon Rasaki Salinsile and ex-Osogbo West LCDA Chairman, Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye over alleged anti-party activities.

Also, expelled is the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Biyi Odunlade alongside 81…Read more

Ondo APC Rejects NDDC Nominee, Akinjo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has rejected the nomination of Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo as the State Representative on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Leaders of the party, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, however…Read more

Pa. Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), Nigerian Flag Designer Is Dead

Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the famous Nigerian flag designer, has died. He died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness at age 93.

Pa Akinkunmi’s demise was announced via the Facebook account of one of his children…Read more

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo Meets ICAO Team

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, met with the visiting team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja, by Tunde Moshood…Read more

NURTW Sends Strong Message To IGP After Police Invasion

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has once again warned the Nigerian Police Force over the intrusion of security personnel into its National Secretariat.

This is as the transport union claimed that if nothing is done…Read more