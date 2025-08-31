Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 31st, 2025.

Tinubu Hails Kukah’s Sacrifice In Balancing Spiritual, Intellectual Works At 73

President Bola Tinubu has lauded Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah’s sacrifice in balancing his spiritual and intellectual works with practical guides on how democracy could impact development and good governance worldwide as he turns 73.

President Tinubu joined the Catholic family

Akpabio To Public Officers: Leave Enduring Legacies

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, charged Public officers to strive to leave behind enduring legacies that would outlive them after they had left office.

Akpabio gave this charge while speaking

Diplomacy: Colombian VP On Official Visit To Nigeria

The Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Her Excellency, Francia Márquez, has arrived in Abuja on a 3-day official visit to Nigeria.

Accompanied by her spouse, Mr Rafael Yerney Pinillo

Include States, LG In PIA Host Communities Funds, Diri Tells FG

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government to review the aspect of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which excludes the states and Local Governments from administering what is due to the host communities in the Niger Delta Region.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to take

Okpebholo Rescues Over 10 Accident Victims On Benin–Auchi Highway

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday, personally intervened to rescue victims of a ghastly motor accident along the Benin–Auchi Road after the bypass.

Governor Okpebholo, who was en route to

Voter Apathy Mar Rivers LG Elections

There was voter apathy in the Local Government election in Rivers State as most voters remained at home, rather than exercising their civic duties.

Although the electoral staff of the

2027: Tinubu Campaigners Seek Media Partnership

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has sought the partnership of the media in promoting the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Director-General of AMG, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla

Otu Lauds Tinubu Over Establishment Of S’South Commission

The Governor of Rivers State, Bassey Otu, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), describing it as a long-overdue milestone for the oil-rich region.

Hailing President Tinubu in a statement issued

Rivers Emergency Rule Ends September 18 – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State will expire on September 18, 2025.

Wike made the disclosure on Saturday after

Onanuga Tasks Alia’s Media Team On Projecting FG Reforms

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has called for stronger collaboration between the media team of Governor Hyacinth Alia and that of the Presidency in projecting the developmental strides of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Onanuga made the call yesterday

Rivers LG Poll: Wike Casts Vote In Obio/Akpo LGA

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday cast his vote in the ongoing Local Government (LG) elections.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wike voted

Ekeremor-Agge Road: Diri Directs Contractors To Expedite Action

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has tasked the Ministry of Works and the companies handling the sand-filling and construction of the Ekeremor-Agge road to expedite action on the project, saying he remains committed to its completion before his administration winds down.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press

2027: Aiyedatiwa Targets 1,000 New Members Per Ward

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise not less than 1,000 members in the 203 political wards in the state.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting with

CBN, Banco Central Do Brasil To Deepen Ties, Knowledge Sharing

Nigeria’s Central Bank and its Brazilian counterpart, Banco Central do Brasil, have agreed on deepening institutional ties and knowledge-sharing between the two central banks.

The understanding was reached recently

Oyo Govt Debunks APC’s N300bn Loan Allegation

The Oyo State Government has refuted claims that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration recently secured a N300 billion loan.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the N300