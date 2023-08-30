Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Lagos Deputy Governor, Hamzat Gets Top Appointment

Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State has been appointed as an ambassador of the University of Ibadan (UI).

The investiture was performed on Tuesday at Alausa, Lagos

Full Profile Of New NDDC Board Chairman, Chiedu Ebie

Chiedu Ebie, the newly appointed Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) full profile and things you may not know about him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Ebie

BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New Board Members For NDDC

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of board members and a management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Our ‘City Boy’ Brought Extreme Hardship – Bishop Adeoye Knocks Tinubu

Bishop Seun Adeoye of Osun State has claimed that within his short time in office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has caused severe suffering for Nigerians and nearly plunged the nation into war with the Niger Republic.

Recall that Tinubu succeeded President Muhammadu Buhari precisely three months ago on May 29, 2023

Arts Minister, Musaawa Unveils Ministry 8-Point Agenda

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has unveiled an eight-point agenda for the newly created ministry.

Musawa, in a video message to the creative Industries & other stakeholders

Tinubu’s Certificate: Chicago University Locks X Account Over Multiple Queries

After receiving multiple queries and attacks over the degree it is said to have issued to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1979, Chicago State University on Monday put its X handle, formerly known as Twitter on private.

This follows a case that People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

BREAKING: NNPP BoT Suspends Kwankwaso For 6 Months Over Anti-Party Activities

The Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended its presidential candidate in the February 25 general election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Secretary of the BoT, Babayo Muhammed Abdulahi who made the announcement

Ganduje Challenges Kwankwaso To Publicly Display His PhD Certificate

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has thrown a strong academic challenge to his ark political rival, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to come out and publicly display his Ph.D. certificates.

"I'm ready to produce my PhD certificate for everybody to see that I'm real and by which I'm challenging Kwankwaso to also come out with his own PhD certificate to show that he is a Doctorate Degree Holder like me", Ganduje said

FCT: Wike Begins Demolition Of Multi-Million Naira Duplex

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the purview of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday commenced the demolition of a multi-billion Naira duplex in Abuja.

The multimillion-naira duplex first demolished by the new administration is located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1

FCT Unsure Of What To Do With FG’s N5bn Palliative – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said that his administration has not yet decided on how to use the N5 billion palliative fund from the Federal Government.

The FCT Minister stated this while pointing out that his administration may take into account food and transportation assistance

Why I Won’t Beg For My Freedom – Nnamdi Kanu

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday revealed why he won’t beg the Federal Government for his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako

Niger Coup: Falana Tasks ECOWAS On 2-Term Tenure In West Africa

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders to approve a tenure of two terms for presidents without further delay, adding that in this era of military coup d’etat across West Africa it was imperative.

Speaking at the opening of the maiden West Africa Civil Society Week (WACSW23) in Lagos

FCTA Demolishes Drug Dealers’ Den In Asokoro

The officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have demolished the notorious Kasuan-Dere illicit market, which housed criminals and drug dealers.

Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of the FCT Department of Development Control, who disclosed this while speaking about the Tuesday

PDP Chieftain Condemns Obaseki’s Ill-Treatment Of Shaibu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North, Chief John Asekhauno, on Tuesday strongly condemned what he perceived as harassment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his aides.

In a press statement released to journalists in Abuja, Chief Asekhauno expressed his deep concern over the reported incident

Investigate Abiodun For Diverting LG Funds, Adebutu Tells Ogun Assembly

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has called for the impeachment of Governor Dapo Abiodun for allegedly siphoning the statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Recall that the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State