Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 30th, 2025.

CDS Flags Off Operation Enduring Peace

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has in an effort to strengthen national security in Plateau and surrounding states, on Friday officially announced the transition of Operation SAFE HAVEN to Operation ENDURING PEACE—a strategic overhaul aimed at delivering lasting stability to the North-Central region.

While rebranding the Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), which…Read more

Tinubu Can Still Be Competitive In 2027 If… – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stand the chance to compete alongside candidates from other political parties if there are drastic changes in terms of macroeconomics, security, poverty and employment.

Adebayo, in a statement, advised President Tinubu to …Read more

Shettima Represents Tinubu At Sambo Son’s Wedding Fatiha In Kano

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Friday, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the wedding fatiha of the son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima was received…Read more

CAS: Why NAF’s Operations Adhere To Int’l Humanitarian Law

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its adherence to international humanitarian law (IHL) has continued to gain operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar…Read more

Amaechi Didn’t Prevent Dangote From Citing Refinery In Rivers – Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dismissed claims that the conduct of former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was what prevented Aliko Dangote from citing his refinery in Rivers State.

A former member of the House of Representatives…Read more

Shettima: FG Poised To Unlock Nigeria’s Geo-Heritage Sites’ Potential

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unlocking the socio-economic potentials of Nigeria’s geo-heritage sites.

To achieve this, Shettima said the Federal Government’s …Read more

Tinubu Hails Olayinka Babalola For Emerging Rotary Int’l President-Elect

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Olayinka Babalola on his election as the President-elect of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 calendar year.

New Telegraph recalls that Babalola, a member of the…Read more

Lagos NLC Demands N150,000 Minimum Wage

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday called on the state government to demand a new minimum wage of N150,000 for workers in the state.

Calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu…Read more

Trump Withdraws Harris’s Secret Service Protection

The administration of President Donald Trump of the United States (US) on Friday announced the withdrawal of the immediate past Vice President (VP) and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris’s Secret Service security protection.

According to White House officials, Trump’s…Read more

Osun 2026: ADC Accuses APC Of Plot To Rig2 Election Through CVR

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Friday said, it has uncovered a grand plot by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allegedly manipulate the forthcoming governorship election through fraudulent voter registration practices.

New Telegraph gathered that the reports reaching…Read more

FG Justifies Upward Review Of Nigerian Passports

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has justified the hike in Nigerian passport fees, pegged at N100,000 and N200,000, insisting the adjustment is crucial to maintain efficiency, eliminate racketeering, and guarantee the timely issuance of passports.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the…Read more

2027: ‘I’ll Vote Tinubu If…’ – Adeyanju

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has declared that he would vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election if the opposition coalition nominates Peter Obi as its presidential candidate.

Adeyanju made the revelation on Friday while speaking …Read more

TUC Kicks Against Moves To Remove Labour From Exclusive Legislative List

The National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has kicked against the moves to remove labour from the exclusive legislative and transfer it to the concurrent list in the constitution being reworked by the National Assembly.

Osifo said the proposed amendment to the constitution…Read more

Insecurity: Rejig Nigeria’s Security Infrastructure, LP Tells Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to rejig the nation’s security infrastructure amid the growing rate of insecurity.

The party, in a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Obi Raises Concern Over Passport Fees Surpassing Workers’ Salaries

2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has criticized the Nigerian government for the surge in international passport fees, describing the move as a heavy burden on ordinary citizens and evidence of the administration’s disconnect from the people.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi noted…Read more