Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 3, 2023.

BREAKING: Tinubu, NLC, TUC In Closed-Door Meeting

Following the nationwide protest embarked upon by the Labour union over the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of organized labour.

Those present at the meeting held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja are the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)…Read more

Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu, Matawalle, 14 Others Make Tinubu’s 2nd Ministerial List

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, forwarded additional nineteen ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The fresh ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation, are Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo from Kano State, Dr Bosun Tijani…Read more

JUST-IN: Labour Considering Embarking On Strike Over N617 Fuel Hike

Hundreds of workers on Wednesday defied the light showers in Abuja to protest what was described as anti-poor policies, including the hike in fuel pump price which has resulted in an astronomical increase in the cost of goods and services, thereby making survival in Nigeria, a nightmare.

The workers led by the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the President Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)…Read more

Lagos NMA To Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Colleague’s Death

The Nigerian Medical Association(NMA), Lagos State Chapter has directed all medical professionals employed at the three government hospitals on Lagos Island to embark on an indefinite strike in solidarity over the passing of one of its members, Dr Vwaere Diaso.

The leadership of the NMA made the announcement on Wednesday while declaring five days of national mourning…Read more

Coup: Nigeria Cuts Electricity To Niger

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has cut its electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

This came after the Economic Community of West African States imposed sanctions on Niger after coupists ousted the country’s President, Mohammed Bazoum…Read more

Oyewumi Congratulated Lalong On Nomination As Minister

Businessman, Prince Kunle Oyewumi has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating the former Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong as a Minister.

The Ogbomoso- Prince, who described the former Governor as a highly detrabilized Nigerian…Read more

Nigeria Must Restructure Her Core Values”- Human Rights Activist, Odinkalu

Nigeria’s leading Human Rights Activist and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu has said Nigeria in her current state is plagued with assorted challenges that require resetting.

For effective resetting to be accomplished, Odinakalu said the process must begin with…Read more

IPMAN Denies Blaming DSS, Police For Fuel Price Hike

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said it is untrue that its National President, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, or any other member of its NEC, blamed the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, for being responsible for the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called fuel.

In a statement issued by Okoronkwo on Wednesday…Read more

FG Can’t Stop Simon Ekpa Because He’s Their Agent Recruited To Destroy S/East – BLD

The Biafra Land Defenders (BLD) led by Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu-Biafra) on Wednesday urged the South-East Governors to think of other alternative means of using their people to stop the menace of sit-at-home orders issued by the self-acclaimed-factional-leader-of-the-Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa.

Igwekani said that anybody from the South-East expecting the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop the activities of Ekpa is daydreaming…Read more

NLC Protesters Take Down National Assembly Gate

Following the ongoing nationwide protest of the National Labour Congress (NLC) to press home their grievances over the removal of fuel subsidy without immediate palliative to cushion the effect of the move, the labour union on Wednesday pulled down the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters asked the security guards stationed at the legislative…Read more

Ebonyi NLC, NUJ, NUT, TUC Protest FG’s Subsidy Policy (Photos)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ebonyi State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Federal Government subsidy policy which has increased the cost of transportation and general living in the country.

The unions were led by their leaders including Comrade Egwu Oguguo, Samson Nwafor, and Ikechukwu Nwafor among others…Read more

#SubsidyProtests: Gridlock In Lagos As NLC Begins Peaceful Protest

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday begin the planned nationwide protest against the elimination of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

New Telegraph reports that before the protest began, the organised labour gathered in the Ikeja subway…Read more

Presidential Judgement: PDP Ex-Reps Contestant Confidence Of Victory In Court

The Forum of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Contestants for the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections in Kano State has urged members of the party nationwide to remain calm as they await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court(PEPC).

The Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku…Read more

AfCTFA: AfreximBank Reiterates Commitment To Advancing Trade Pact

The Africa-Russia Summit has provided an opportunity to advance the cause of African development through the new trade pact institution, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement with the regional lender, Afreximbank, promising to be of immense assistance.

A report sighted by New Telegraph yesterday quoted the regional bank as saying that beyond the food security priorities and in line with the bank’s mandate…Read more