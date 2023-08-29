Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

KPMG Downgrades Nigeria’s Economic Growth Over Expected Oil Contraction, Others

KPMG Nigeria has downgraded Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2023 from the previous 2.85% to 2.65%.

Among the reasons for the downgrade is the possibility of a contraction in the country’s oil production in August and September…Read more

Guber Poll: PDP, LP Accuse APC Of Attempt To Limit Democratic Space

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have raised alarm over the attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stifle opposition and truncate their electioneering campaigns in the November 11 governorship election.

The parties in separate statements, accused the APC-controlled government in Kogi and Imo States…Read more

My Focus Is To Lift People Out Of Poverty – Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election, Mr Peter Obi has said that he is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

This is even as the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure expressed confidence that Obi…Read more

Wike Has Nothing To Offer Abuja, Says Amaechi’s Ally, Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has faulted the appointment of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister, noting that he has nothing to offer Abuja other than a personal vendetta against perceived political adversaries, whose property rights might be withdrawn.

Eze, an ally of the former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotini Amaechi…Read more

UNGA: Tinubu Bars FG Officials From Travelling To New York

President Bola Tinubu on Monday directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to halt the processing of visas for all government officials wishing to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Tinubu who gave the directive in a statement dated Monday, August 28…Read more

FEC Meeting: Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Ministers Emerge

The newly appointed ministers have been tasked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with creating an inclusive economy for all Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu gave the charge on Monday at the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting…Read more

Edo@32: Obaseki, Shaibu Rift Deepens As Governor, Protocol Allegedly Shun Deputy

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, has deepened, as the strain in their relationship was displayed in public glare in Benin City on Sunday, New Telegraph has learnt.

A guest at the thanksgiving ceremony, to celebrate Edo at 32 years which was held at the Government House Benin on Sunday…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Chairs First FEC Meeting In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday chaired the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Aso Rock, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the ministers and other qualified cabinet members arrived at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu To Wike, Don’t Give Me Free Land In Abuja Even If I Demand It

The newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been issued a warning by President Bola Tinubu not to at any point in time give him any free land in the nation’s capital even if he should request for it.

President Tinubu gave the warning on Sunday while speaking at the annual conference…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Orders Arrest Of Vehicles With No Plate Numbers

The Lagos State Government has directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates as well as those without any number fixed on their vehicles.

The state government, therefore warned motorists to desist from the unlawful act to avoid being prosecuted…Read more

We’ve Constitutional Rights To Reject Commissioners-Nominees – Lagos Assembly

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has defended the decision of the lawmakers to reject 17 commissioners-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the plenary on Monday, Obasa said the Assembly reserves…Read more

Palliatives: Shehu Sani Sends Message To Warehouse Owners

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has reacted to news reports that Bayelsans had broken into a warehouse in the state and looted the palliatives stored in it.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some residents of the communities stormed a warehouse in Yenagoa where the state government…Read more

Miyetti Allah To Set Up Nationwide Vigilante Outfit

Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has revealed plans to set up a nationwide vigilante outfit to assist security agencies in maintaining peace and order by helping to curb the rising rate of crime and insecurity in the country.

Miyetti Allah also called on the Inspector General of Police to take proactive measures to protect Fulani…Read more

Flood Alert: FG Confirms Lagdo Dam Opening By Cameroonian Authorities

In the bid to ensure effective coordination and implementation of various policies and rescue missions aimed at mitigating the impacts of flooding, the Presidential Committee chaired by Vice President, Kasim Shettima has confirmed that Lagdo Dam floodgate is opened by the Cameroonian authorities.

The flood warning alert was issued by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu…Read more

Lagos Assembly To Intervene As Community Experiences 7-Year Darkness

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to constitute an ad hoc committee to engage the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) following complaints that the Gbopa Community of Ikorodu has been in darkness for seven years.

While raising the issue under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’, Hon. Aro Moshood…Read more