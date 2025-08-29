Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 29th, 2025.

CVR: Osun’s Lead In Online Registration Not Unprecedented – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) questioning Osun State’s high number of registrants during the ongoing online voter registration exercise, saying the state has previously led in online registration.

In a statement by Rotimi Oyekanmi…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Pioneer BPSR DG Adegoroye On 75th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, distinguished administrator, and scholar Dr. Goke Adegoroye on his 75th birthday.

Tinubu praised Adegoroye’s decades-long career…Read more

Voter Registration Meaningless Without Electoral, Judicial Reforms – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned that voter registration alone is insufficient if it is not accompanied by deep electoral and judicial reforms.

Atiku stated on Thursday that strengthening electoral…Read more

Tinubu: Diplomatic Visits Aim To Boost Growth, Jobs

President Bola Tinubu has said his recent diplomatic engagements across the globe were aimed at securing opportunities that would translate into economic growth, job creation, and prosperity for Nigerians.

The President stated this in a post…Read more

Akpabio Hails Tinubu For Swift Approval Of Lawmakers’ Constituency Projects

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has praised President Bola Tinubu for promptly approving and releasing funds for constituency projects across the country, saying the move has enabled contractors to deliver tangible developments to communities.

A statement issued Thursday in Abuja by Akpabio’s Special…Read more

Abbas Mourns Former Customs CG Ahmed Mustapha

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ahmed Mustapha.

Mustapha, who held the traditional title of Sardauna…Read more

Tinubu Approves Lifetime Salary Benefits For Senior Officer

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved a policy that will provide lifetime salary benefits to Senior Officers retiring from the rank of Deputy Controller, Comptroller, or Commandant-General and above.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo…Read more

$1trn Economy: NEC Endorses Medium-Term Strategy

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a new medium-term strategy aimed at aligning with the Nigeria Agenda 2050, as part of efforts to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The endorsement came during the 151st NEC meeting…Read more

Abuja–Kaduna Train Accident: NRC Begins Recovery Operations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has begun full recovery operations of the passenger train which derailed along the Kaduna-Abuja corridor with engineers retrieving the locomotive and one of the coaches involved in the accident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the…Read more

Loan: Debt Burden May Collapse Oyo Before May 2027, APC Warns Makinde

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has raised alarm over a fresh N300 billion loan allegedly secured by Governor Seyi Makinde, warning that the state’s mounting debt profile could cripple its economy before the end of his administration in May 2027.

The party claimed that members of the Oyo State…Read more

Emergency Rule: Further Extension’ll Trigger Crisis In Rivers – Bode George

Chief Bode George, a chieftain and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that extending the state of emergency declared in Rivers State beyond September 18 would plunge the state into crisis.

George described the declaration of emergency rule on March…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Ex-Customs CG, Mustapha

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed sadness following the death of a former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mustapha…Read more

Insecurity’ll Soon End As FG Targets Terrorists, Says Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured Nigerians that the security challenges facing the country will soon be a thing of the past, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to eliminate terrorists and terrorism.

Idris gave the assurance in Gusau, Zamfara State capital…Read more

CVR: Nigerians Deserve Explanation On S’West Figures, ADC Tells INEC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain what it described as “statistically implausible” figures emerging from the South-West in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Interim National Publicity…Read more

