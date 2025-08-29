Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 29

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 29th, 2025.
CVR: Osun’s Lead In Online Registration Not Unprecedented – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) questioning Osun State’s high number of registrants during the ongoing online voter registration exercise, saying the state has previously led in online registration.
In a statement by Rotimi Oyekanmi
Tinubu Celebrates Pioneer BPSR DG Adegoroye On 75th Birthday
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, distinguished administrator, and scholar Dr. Goke Adegoroye on his 75th birthday.
Tinubu praised Adegoroye's decades-long career
Voter Registration Meaningless Without Electoral, Judicial Reforms – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned that voter registration alone is insufficient if it is not accompanied by deep electoral and judicial reforms.
Atiku stated on Thursday that strengthening electoral
Tinubu: Diplomatic Visits Aim To Boost Growth, Jobs
President Bola Tinubu has said his recent diplomatic engagements across the globe were aimed at securing opportunities that would translate into economic growth, job creation, and prosperity for Nigerians.
The President stated this in a post
Akpabio Hails Tinubu For Swift Approval Of Lawmakers’ Constituency Projects
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has praised President Bola Tinubu for promptly approving and releasing funds for constituency projects across the country, saying the move has enabled contractors to deliver tangible developments to communities.
A statement issued Thursday in Abuja by Akpabio's Special
Abbas Mourns Former Customs CG Ahmed Mustapha
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ahmed Mustapha.
Mustapha, who held the traditional title of Sardauna
Tinubu Approves Lifetime Salary Benefits For Senior Officer
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved a policy that will provide lifetime salary benefits to Senior Officers retiring from the rank of Deputy Controller, Comptroller, or Commandant-General and above.
The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
$1trn Economy: NEC Endorses Medium-Term Strategy
The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a new medium-term strategy aimed at aligning with the Nigeria Agenda 2050, as part of efforts to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
The endorsement came during the 151st NEC meeting
Abuja–Kaduna Train Accident: NRC Begins Recovery Operations
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has begun full recovery operations of the passenger train which derailed along the Kaduna-Abuja corridor with engineers retrieving the locomotive and one of the coaches involved in the accident.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the
Loan: Debt Burden May Collapse Oyo Before May 2027, APC Warns Makinde
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has raised alarm over a fresh N300 billion loan allegedly secured by Governor Seyi Makinde, warning that the state’s mounting debt profile could cripple its economy before the end of his administration in May 2027.
The party claimed that members of the Oyo State
Emergency Rule: Further Extension’ll Trigger Crisis In Rivers – Bode George
Chief Bode George, a chieftain and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that extending the state of emergency declared in Rivers State beyond September 18 would plunge the state into crisis.
George described the declaration of emergency rule on March
Tinubu Mourns Ex-Customs CG, Mustapha
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed sadness following the death of a former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mustapha
Insecurity’ll Soon End As FG Targets Terrorists, Says Minister
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured Nigerians that the security challenges facing the country will soon be a thing of the past, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to eliminate terrorists and terrorism.
Idris gave the assurance in Gusau, Zamfara State capital
CVR: Nigerians Deserve Explanation On S’West Figures, ADC Tells INEC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain what it described as “statistically implausible” figures emerging from the South-West in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
In a statement issued on Thursday by its Interim National Publicity
PVC: ADC Calls On INEC To Explain Extraordinary Registration In S’West
Amid the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised concerns over what it described as “Statistically implausible” figures released by the Commission in its first-week report on new Permanent Voter Card (PVC) pre-registrations.
The Osun State chapter of the party, which raised this