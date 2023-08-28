Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 28, 2023.

NYSC: Statement Attributed To Me False – Arts Minister, Musawa

Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has denied the statement in circulation, which was attributed to her, regarding the controversies surrounding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) status.

It would be recalled that the minister is said to still be a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)…Read more

Tinubu’s Full Speech At 63rd NBA Conference

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria will stop utilising economic strategies that spend the majority of its resources on foreign debts.

President Tinubu made the declaration while delivering his keynote speech…Read more

Atiku Queries Tinubu, Says ‘How Did You Get Varsity Degree Without Prior Education?

The former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made mockery of President Bola Tinubu over the controversy surrounding his academic credentials.

Atiku Abubakar, made this remark on Sunday while questioning Tinubu’s ability to earn a university degree…Read more

Nnamdi Kanu: Group Accuse Rep Member Of Sabotaging National Security

A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement has accused Obinna Aguocha, the Chairman Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations, and banditry in Abia State communities, of sabotaging national security.

This was contained in a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas…Read more

Coup: Tijjaniyya Appeals To ECOWAS To Deploy Diplomatic Resolution

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been instructed by the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood to utilise diplomacy in the leadership issue in the Niger Republic.

Their appeal was contained in a letter issued to Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu…Read more

Lawan Hands-Over Newly Constructed Technical College To Yobe Govt

The immediate past President of the Senate and lawmaker representing Yobe North Senatorial District, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, handed over the Federal Science and Technical College, Gashua, to the Yobe State Government.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser…Read more

Distribution Of Palliatives Will Fail Without Inputs Of Traditional Rulers – Ogun Monarch Tells FG

The Olu of Imasayi town in Yewa North Local government area of Ogun State, Oba Lukmon Kuoye has insisted that the planned distribution of palliatives will fail without the inputs of traditional rulers in verifying and updating the social register of the country.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the country must be consulted and allowed to play important roles in getting accurate data…Read more

Ex-Reps Member, Uwak Commends Tinubu Over Move To Resolve Emirates Airline Dispute

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has commended President Bola Tinubu on his latest pledge to resolve Nigeria’s dispute with the UAE’s Emirate Airline and its visa issuance.

The Emirates Airline had in October 2022 suspended its operations in Nigeria over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s…Read more

Oil Theft: Nigeria Loses 400,000 Barrels Of Crude Per Day – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu has claimed that despite efforts to stop the problem of crude oil theft, the Federal Government has continued to lose 400,000 barrels of crude oil each day to local and foreign criminals.

Ribadu made this remark when led a presidential team to examine…Read more

Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Publications

The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Sunday asked well-wishers to hold off on erecting billboards in his honour.

the former Governor of Rivers State made this known in a statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press for the Minister’s Office…Read more

Atiku’s Lawyers Discover More Discrepancies In Tinubu’s Chicago Certificate

Following a recent confession by lawyers representing the interest of President Bola Tinubu that documents of his academic records submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are fraught with errors and inconsistencies, there has been closer scrutiny of those documents by lawyers of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu’s lawyers on Wednesday…Read more

Abia@32: Let’s Key Into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda For Better Tomorrow – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has enjoined all Abians not to despair in the midst of all the sociopolitical, and economic challenges facing them but to remain optimistic in the possibility of a better future.

He made the plea while rejoicing with the government and the people of Abia…Read more

Include Lawmakers In Palliative Sharing, Dep Minority Leader Tells Ogun Govt

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukmon Atobatele on Sunday called on the executive arm of the government to involve lawmakers in the distribution of palliatives received from the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi…Read more

Osun@32: Adeleke Urges Citizens To Create State That Will Prosper Economically

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged citizens to work together in order to create a state that will prosper economically.

Adeleke who stated this on Sunday while delivering his speech to commemorate the state’s 32nd birthday…Read more

Steve Harvey Breaks Silence Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife

Popular American show host, Steve Harvey has taken to his social media page to pen an inspiring piece on resilience amid rumours of divorce with his wife, Majorie Harvey.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Sunday, August 27…Read more

Pastor Odukoya’s Children Break Silence Days After Father’s Death

The children of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya have taken to their social media pages to express their sorrow over the passing of their father, the General Overseer of the Fountain of Life Church.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Odukoya died at the age of 67 on August 7 in the United States of America (USA)…Read more Obaseki Urges Nigerians Not To Lose Hope, Prays For Edo At 32 Amid the bleak and harrowing socio-economic challenges currently facing Nigerians, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the prevailing circumstances. Obaseki made the statement during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the Midwest Referendum and 32nd anniversary…Read more