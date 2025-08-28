Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 28th, 2025.

NLC Warns Edo Assembly To Steer Clear Of Labour Matters

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has cautioned the Edo State House of Assembly to stay within its legislative limits and stop interfering in Union matters.

The Union in a statement issued on Wednesday

PDP Criticizes Okpebholo’s Gift Of ₦2.5bn To UBTH

The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, condemned Governor Monday Okpebholo’s decision to allocate a staggering ₦2.5 billion to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), a federal institution, at a time when the state-owned hospitals are in ruins.

In a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary

BREAKING: Tinubu Leaves Brazil For Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has left Brazil en route to Abuja following his state visit, which focused on strengthening relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Nigeria, Qatar Hold Talks On Gas Cooperation

The Federal Government has held talks with the Government of Qatar on gas cooperation between both countries.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday

2027: Deputy Speaker Mobilises Igbos For CVR

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the people of the South East geopolitical zone to actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday

Flood: China Grants $1m Relief Support To Ravaged States

To assuage the plights of families and communities in states whose territories and sources of livelihoods were displaced by floods across the country, the Chinese government has granted the Federal Government a relief support of $1 million.

New Telegraph recalls that the states

Electoral Reform: Jonathan Calls For Establishment Of Office Of Registrar Of Political Parties

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has recommended the establishment of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, whose responsibility is to regulate party operations, promote internal democracy, and enforce party discipline.

Jonathan, who spoke in Abuja on Wednesday

2027: APC Ticket Open Despite Tinubu Endorsement – Party

In the build-up to the 2027 general elections, the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced that the party’s Presidential ticket will still be open to all, despite endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.

The development was announced by the party's

Oyetola Hails Dantsoho’s Election As IAPH Vice President

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on his election as Vice President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Oyetola, in a statement issued on Wednesday

‎Brazil: Tinubu Vows To Fast-Track Dev’t With Tech, Food Security

‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to fast-track Nigeria’s development through technology and food security, aligning with the success models of emerging economies like Brazil.

‎

‎According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Akpabio Charges Nigerians On Protection Of Govt Facilities

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has charged Nigerians on the need to maintain and secure government facilities in their immediate communities.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday

BREAKING: N’Delta Youths Take Protest To NNPCL Towers

The Abuja office of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has been taken over by a coalition of the Niger Delta Youth leaders in protest, calling on the Group Chief Executive Officer of the oil giant, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari to quit office over alleged corruption and mismanagement.

This was as the coalition also sought the

PDP Breaks Silence On Zoning Ticket To South

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday dismissed the claims that zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the south was aimed at glorifying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

This is as the party maintains that no

Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges Deeper Reforms For Investors

Nigeria’s capital market is enjoying an unprecedented renaissance, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is claiming it as proof that his economic reforms are bearing fruit.

Speaking in Brazil on Tuesday during a state visit

Tinubu Meets Nigerian Community In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians living in Brazil of his administration’s commitment to reforms that will transform Nigeria into a leading force in Africa.

The President gave the assurance during