Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With US Envoy, Molly Phee Emerges

The details of the closed-door meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee in the Presidential Villa in Abuja have emerged.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu…Read more

Subsidy Removal: Lawan Sends Message Of Hope To Nigerians

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser…Read more

Atiku Speaks On Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity Certificate Inaccuracies

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election has claimed that various inaccuracies found in President Bola Tinubu’s certificate have further supported his discovery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu attributed the faults found in his academic certificate to the Chicago State University (CSU) clerk…Read more

Edo LG Poll: PDP, APC Fight Dirty Over Alleged Plan To Buy Vote, Rig Election

Ahead of the September 2, 2023, Local Government election in Edo State, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition, All Progressive Congress (APC) have gone after each other jugular as the PDP alleges that APC has perfected plans to use N150 million pulled from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to buy votes during the election.

The Chairman of the Party in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, in a statement issued on Saturday…Read more

General Onyeuko, Ex-Military Spokesman Is Dead

Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd.), a former military spokesperson is dead.

According to a reliable source, the Major General passed away on Saturday morning, August 26…Read more

Three States To Experience Power Outage For Six Days

The Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) company on Saturday said that its customers in Plateau, Bauchi, and Gombe States would experience power outages from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

The distribution company who made the announcement in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah…Read more

Coup: Military Junta Has No Authority To Expel Ambassador – France

Following the news making the rounds that the military Junta expelled France Ambassador, Sylvain Itte from the Niger Republic, the French Government has said the West African military has no authority to expel its ambassador.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Niger military on Friday gave Itte 48 hours to vacate the country…Read more

APC Crisis: Ganduje Dares C’River, Abia Stakeholders, Inaugurates NWC Members

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has dared the members of the party from Abia and Cross River States by inaugurating the recently admitted National Working Committee (NWC) members.

This he did against the protests and complaints of party members and stakeholders from Cross River and Abia States…Read more

NGF Defies FG On LG Autonomy, Cripples Council Operations

The 774 local government councils in the country are presently in dire financial strait and unable to cater to people at the lowest level in accordance with their constitutional mandate due to the actions and inactions of state governors.

Following the poor state of affairs in the local government councils across the country…Read more

New COVID-19 Variant Spreads To S/Africa, Uganda, Egypt, Others

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the presence of EG.5 or the sub-lineages of COVID-19 has recently been reported in Uganda, Egypt, Cape Verde, and South Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated EG.5, a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2, and its sub-lineages as a variant of interest…Read more

Niger Coup: Military Junta Expels French Ambassador

French Ambassador to Niger Republic, Sylvain Itte has been reportedly expelled from the country by the military junta, Saturday Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that Itte was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours…Read more

Falana, Expert To Musawa: Serving As Minister ‘Breach Of NYSC Act’

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called out Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts and Culture for breaking the law by holding a political office while still completing her one-year mandated youth service.

The NYSC Spokesperson, Eddy Megwa made the call on Friday…Read more

Troops Eliminate 23 Terrorists, Capture 137 Suspects, Rescue 41

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 23 terrorists, detained 109 criminals, and arrested five kidnappers in the past nine weeks.

The Defence also said that one informant and 22 suspected oil thieves were arrested within the period, across the country…Read more

Kano Tribunal Verdict: Kwankwaso, Abba, Hundreds Of Supporters Go Spiritual

As the Kano State Gubernatorial Elections Tribunal moves towards the last judgement in the petition filed by the APC against Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP, the supporters of Kwankwasiyya led by Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have gone spiritually as they conducted special prayers against seizing their mandates.

The Special Prayers offered at filing Mahaha, were well attended by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the National Leader of NNPP, Kwankwaso, Deputy Governor, Comr Aminu Abdussalam…Read more

Group Calls For Establishment Of Northern Ministry To Address Insecurity

In order to fully address the myriad of issues impeding development in the North, the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a new Ministry of Northern Nigeria Development, similar to the Ministry for Niger Delta Affairs.

The group President, Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, who spoke at a press conference in Kaduna State said the region needed a new ministry…Read more