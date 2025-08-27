Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 27th, 2025.

APC Has Failed Nigerians, PDP Lawmakers Say

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of failing Nigerians during its 10 years in power.

The caucus made the statement after an…Read more

Senate C’ttee Begins Retreat On Petr oleum Reforms In P’Harcourt

The Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum has commenced a five-day retreat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to drive comprehensive reforms in the sector.

Committee Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman…Read more

Kwara Gov Engages Citizens On 2026 Budget Preparation

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on residents to provide constructive feedback on government activities and help shape priorities for the 2026 budget.

Speaking at a citizens’ engagement session in Bode…Read more

Lagos Assembly Urges Sanwo-Olu To Curb Land Grabbing

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct all land-related agencies to take swift action against land grabbing, extortion, and multiple sales of property in the state.

The resolution was adopted at Tuesday’s…Read more

KBSG Reaffirms Commitment To NG-CARES Programme

The Kebbi State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting the NG-CARES Programme, which has been domesticated in the state as KAURA CARES.

Governor Nasiru Idris gave the assurance on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu Reacts To Abuja–Kaduna Rail Accident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday expressed sadness following the derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja–Kaduna rail line.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read more

Tinubu Orders Six-Month Ban On Raw Shea Nut Export

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an immediate six-month suspension on the export of raw shea nuts in a bid to curb informal trade, boost processing capacity, capture greater export value, and stabilize Nigeria’s shea industry.

The temporary ban is expected…Read more

Osun: Adeleke Assures Timely Completion Of Ilesa Road Dualisation Project

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday assured residents of Ilesa of the timely completion of the ongoing Ilesa Road Dualisation Project, reiterating his administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal and quality service delivery.

Adeleke, who gave the assurance during an inspection…Read more

JUST-IN: Benue Assembly Suspends Ex-Speaker, Dajoh

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced the suspension of the former Speaker of the House, Aondona Dajoh, for allegedly attempting to impeach the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Speaking in a letter sent to the former Speaker…Read more

Edo Assembly Orders Conduct Of By-Elections For Councilors

The Edo State House of Assembly has passed a resolution mandating the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to organize by-elections to fill vacant councillorship seats nine months after suspending the eighteen local government council chairmen.

The chairmen were suspended by the Assembly...Read more

Makinde Begins One-Month Leave Friday

The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, has announced his plans to proceed on a month-long leave, commencing from Friday, August 29.

Governor Makinde made this disclosure on Tuesday…Read more

Makinde Resilient, Stabilizing Factor In PDP – Olajide

Adedeji Olajide, a member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, has commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his “resilient and spirited leadership” in repositioning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olajide, who also serves on the Main Committee of the PDP’s…Read more

2027: ADC Reacts As PDP, APC Zone Presidential Tickets To South

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday faulted the decision of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone their 2027 presidential tickets two years before the election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read more

Special Visa: Tinubu Gov’t Desperate For Positive Headlines – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government of spreading fake news following Japan’s denial of claims that it had agreed to issue “special visa categories” to Nigerians.

President Tinubu had claimed after the 9th Tokyo International…Read more

President Lula Hosts Soyinka In Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday hosted Nigerian Nobel laureate and legendary writer, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The meeting between the duo highlighted the importance…Read more