Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Don’t Depend On Sycophants’, Policy Need To Be Review, Gumi Tell Tinubu

Renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government against taking actions or policies that could lead to the collapse of the country.

According to experts, President Tinubu's first policy, fuel subsidy removal

Ministers, NNPCL, Others Tour Port Harcourt Refinery

The Federal Government on Friday reiterated its commitment to ending petroleum products’ importation soon.

It stated that efforts were being redoubled to restore the nation's local refining capacity

Tinubu Promises Thorough Review Of Judicial Officers’ Salaries

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu pledged that his administration would complete a thorough assessment of the pay scales for judicial officers across the nation.

In a statement released by the president's spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

Niger Coup: We Can’t Rule Out Military Force Against Junta Yet – ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reiterated its resolve to deploy military force in restoring constitutional and democratic order in the Republic of Niger if ongoing diplomatic efforts failed.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray

Continuous Absence Of AGF Constitutional Breach, CSOs Tell

No fewer than 120 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN), have said the continuous absence of a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation (AGF) for almost a year, was a clear breach of the constitution.

Recall that the immediate past AGF, Adolphus Aghughu retired in September 2022

JUST-IN: Baruwa Re-Elected NURTW President

The National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ) has reelected Prof. Tajudeen Baruwa unopposed for a second term of four years.

New Telegraph recalls that a few weeks ago, Baruwa was detained by the men of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

NOA: 1bn People Will Be Blind Globally By 2025

The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has predicted that over 1 billion people will be blind globally by 2025.

According to the association, the over 1 billion people that will be blind globally by the next two years

Tinubu Charges Nigerians To Vote Out Underperforming Governors

Following the distributions of Federal Government palliatives to states across the federation, President Bola Tinubu has tasked Nigerians to vote out governors who are not meeting their expectations.

The President made the call in response to some Islamic scholars who asked the Federal Government to keep an eye

JUST-IN: Nigerian Military Buries 22 Officers Killed In Niger

The National Military Cemetery in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is serving as the final resting place for no fewer than 22 soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives in action in Niger State.

New Telegraph recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ)

Why We Want Student’s Loan Act Amended – Reps

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has stated that there is a need for the Student’s Loans Act to be amended to create seamless access to every deserving Nigerian student.

Speaking while declaring the legislative summit on student loans and access to higher education in Abuja open

Trump Becomes First Ex-US President To Receive Mug Shot

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump turned himself into the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on more than a dozen counts charge.

A mugshot of Trump was released soon after he left jail on Thursday following his attempt to get Georgia's 2020 election results overturned

Palliatives: Lawan Receives Rousing Welcome From Constituents

Thousands of constituents from Yobe North Senatorial District, on Friday afternoon, stormed the Wachakal airstrip to welcome former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Lawan arrived at Wachakal in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state

Leadership Crisis: Apapa Misrepresenting Facts – LP

Labour Party (LP) has accused its suspended former acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa of misrepresentation of facts in the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Owerri division, which was delivered on Thursday.

LP National Secretary, Malam Umar Farouk, at a press conference on Friday

APC Chieftain Seeks Intervention Of FBI, CIA In Tinubu, Chicago Varsity Tango

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to urgently investigate the authorities of Chicago State University over their curious reluctance to release relevant academic records of a certain Bola Tinubu who is believed to be the same as the current President of Nigeria.

Frank who made this request in a statement in Abuja

Lagos: LP Lawmaker, Sowunmi Reacts To Tribunal Sacking

Following the dismissal of a member of the Labour Party (LP) representing the Ojo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Seyi Sowunmi by the Lagos-based National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, the ex-lawmaker has, however, declared his intention to keep serving the needs of his constituents.

The Tribunal in its ruling on the case submitted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Olanrewaju Ogunyemi