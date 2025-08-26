Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 26th, 2025.

Tinubu’s Committed To Improving Standard Of Education – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to improving the standard of education in the country.

Akume, who maintained that education…Read more

2027: PDP Zones Presidency To South

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said its candidate for the 2027 presidential election will come from the South.

This is a departure from 2023, when…Read more

Democracy Has Stabilised In Nigeria, N’Assembly Declares

The National Assembly, on Monday, declared that democracy has stabilised in Nigeria, prompting it to recruit 785 staff across Grade levels 8 to 12 in December last year.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru

New Awujale: Abiodun Tasks Kingmakers To Ensure Level Playing Ground For Contestants

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has tasked the Awujale Chiefs in Council to ensure a level playing ground in the process of appointing a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The stool of the Awujale became vacant…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Collective Action Among African Countries Against Terrorism, Cybercrime

President Bola Tinubu has called for collective action by African countries to combat the challenges of terrorism, cybercrime, transnational crime and other forms of insecurity on the continent.

This came as he implored the continent’s…Read more

PDP Confirms Damagum As Substantive Nat’l Chairman

Following the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday, the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has officially confirmed Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman.

New Telegraph reports that the party …Read more

Matawalle Decries Spate Of Security Threats In Africa

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has condemned the spate of insecurity facing African nations, saying the continent is faced with what he described as serious and evolving security threats.

Speaking at the opening of the Africa…Read more

CVR: 1.4m Nigerians’ve Completed Online Registration – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 1,379,342 Nigerians registered online nationwide within one week of the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

New Telegraph recalls that the INEC started …Read more

PDP Nat’l Convention Must Be Inclusive – BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity, sacrifice and inclusion in the November 15 National Convention of the party.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara...Read more

Nigeria, Brazil Hold Bilateral Talks To Boost Trade, Investment

The State Visit of President Bola Tinubu to Brazil entered a strategic phase on Monday with a high-level bilateral and ministerial meeting aimed at strengthening trade, economic cooperation, and multilateral partnerships between both nations.

The meeting, co-chaired by Brazilian Vice…Read more

Tinubu Meets Lula In Brasilia, Strengthens Nigeria-Brazil Ties

President Bola Tinubu was on Monday officially received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, marking the start of his historic State Visit to Brazil.

The Nigerian leader was accorded full military…Read more

Abbas Welcomes Tinubu To Brazil, Backs Strategic Partnerships

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s international investment drive as the Nigerian leader arrived in Brazil on a historic state visit at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Abbas, who led top Nigerian government officials …Read more

PDP Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja, Sets Sights On 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja amid a lively and convivial atmosphere, as members sang and cheered to signal renewed unity and determination.

The meeting, which is expected to commence...Read more

Oborevwori Urges FG To Revive Delta Ports

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, urged the Federal Government to revive the Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu ports and reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborate with the Government at the centre in that regard.

Governor Oborevwori, who spoke when he received…Read more

APC Reacts To PDP Govs Meeting In Zamfara

Following the meeting held by the Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Governors are the biggest beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu’s outstanding economic policies.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the …Read more