Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 25, 2023.

S’East Insecurity: Reps Seek Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The House of Representatives Thursday called for the release of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a panacea for peace in the southeast region.

The House ad hoc committee set up to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping

Again, Kalu Wins As Tribunal Strikes Out AA Petition

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has welcomed the striking out of the purported petition against his election by the Action Alliance (AA) at the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state.

Recall that on Tuesday, the tribunal also delivered a remarkable judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

Nigeria, Others May Force OPEC To Cut Crude Supply Again – Citigroup

Nigeria and four other troubled nations that are major members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have experienced unexpected growth in oil supply, which is likely to force the cartel to consider further production cuts, Citigroup Inc has said.

Citigroup's Head of Commodities Research, Ed Morse

Reps Summon AGF Over Non-Remittance Of Housing Funds

The House of Representatives committee investigating the non-remittances of funds to the National Housing Fund and non-utilisation of the funds has summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to appear before it next Tuesday to explain why monies deducted from workers’ salaries are not remitted to the fund.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau)

Project Execution: I’ll Run To Tinubu For Help – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said he would run to President Bola Tinubu, where necessary in order to complete some of the people-oriented projects in Abuja.

The Minister who also expressed displeasure that many socio-economic projects

Atiku Reacts To Abuja Building Collapse, Calls For Preventive Measures

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has expressed sadness over the collapse of a building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a multi-storey building collapsed on Wednesday

Appeal Court Confirm Apapa As LP National Chairman, Dismisses Abure

On Thursday, an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State declared Lamidi Apapa as the Labour Party’s (LP) National Chairman, after Julius Abure was dismissed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also mandated by the court to recognise and publish all of the names of governorship candidates in the states of Imo

Tinubu Accuses Chicago Varsity’s Clerk For Certificate Error

The legal process by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to obtain President Bola Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University (CSU) has taken a new turn as Tinubu’s attorneys blamed the clerk of the institution for the inaccuracies in the APC presidential candidate’s academic records and certificate.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had until August 23 to submit a formal brief to the United States District Court

‘AllEyesonJudiciary’: Civil Society Warns Security Agencies Not To Intimidate, Arrest Protesters

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) on Thursday, warned security agencies in the country not to intimidate or arrest protesters expressing their civic right as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Civil Society group led by Barr. Ifeanyi Nrialike while addressing newsmen in Abuja as a result

Lawan To Distribute 9000 Bags Of Grains As Palliative To Constituents

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to distribute 9000 bags of grains to his constituents.

According to a statement by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo

Protesters Storm APC Headquarters Ahead Of NWC Zonal Officers’ Inauguration

A few hours to the inauguration of the zonal officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Working Committee, a large number of protesters and security personnel engaged in violent altercations outside the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

After being prevented from entering the secretariat on Thursday, August 24

APC Group Calls On Tinubu, Says Ministerial Portfolio Unfair To Ondo

The reshuffling of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet which saw the transfer of Bunmi Tunji-Ojo from the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to the Interior has been described as wholly inappropriate by the civil organisation called BTO Grassroot Youth Volunteers (BGYV).

The group in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday

Financial Crimes, Coups, Other Issues Work Of Globalisation – DSS DG

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has linked globalisation to cybersecurity threats, financial crimes and the disruption of democratic processes in Africa.

This is has he asserted that the problem requires a thorough and multifaceted approach to be addressed

Yahaya Bello, Kogi Lawmakers Storm APC Headquarters Hours Before NWC Inauguration

The presence of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello hours before the swearing-in of the new zonal officers of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday caused palpable tension inside the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) national headquarters.

Governor Bello entered the party secretariat without any delay after storming the office

Nwifuru Approves Payment Of 25 Years Gratuity In Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the payment of gratuities of retired civil servants from 1996 to 2021 which will cost over N4 billion.

The governor also approved the empowerment of 1,500 street hawkers of Ebonyi indigents

EKSG Refutes Online Advert On Palliative Fund

Ekiti State government has distanced itself from an online advertisement notice requesting members of the public to apply for the N5 billion Federal Government palliative funds.

The state government debunked the purported news in a press statement issued on Thursday