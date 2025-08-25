Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 25th, 2025.

New Leather Hub’ll Position Lagos As Global Leader – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has hailed the newly commissioned industrial leather hub as a strategic step toward positioning Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.

Located in the bustling Matori area of Mushin…Read more

NLC Demands RMAFC Publish Earnings Of Political Office Holders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly criticised the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) over its plan to embark on a comprehensive upward review of the remuneration packages of political office holders across the country.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement…Read more

Kwara Gov Hails Adama On World Junior Swimming Championships Medal

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran swimmer, for winning a historic silver medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania.

Adama clocked 23.64 seconds to clinch the medal…Read more

Genocide: Declare State Of Emergency In Katsina, Zamfara, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara States, following the killing of villagers and worshippers in Malumfashi, Katsina.

The party, which made this plea in a press…Read more

2027: Yoruba Group Solicits Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, a Yoruba group under the aegis of the Yoruba Mandate Group Worldwide has called on Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones to support President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid.

The group made this call in a press statement issued…Read more

Benue Speaker, Dajoh Resigns Amid Political Tensions

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has resigned from his position, citing the decision as being in the best interest of the state.

Dajoh’s resignation was contained in a letter…Read more

Kwara Gov Visits Babanla, Other Communities

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area, including Babanla and Oke-Ode, to reassure residents of his administration’s commitment to enhancing public safety and economic activities.

In Babanla, where he was received by the Oba of Babanla...Read more

2027: Group Calls On Jonathan To Join Presidential Race

A pro-Jonathan pressure group, Bring Back Our Goodluck in Kano state, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to recontest the 2027 presidential election.

This is as the pressure group declared that Nigerians …Read more

Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates New Mental Health Centre In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents of the state to support efforts aimed at providing quality mental health care for patients, regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

Governor Aiyedatiwa made this appeal on…Read more

Akpabio Lauds A’Ibom CP On Peace, Security

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, .has pledged continued support for security agencies in Akwa Ibom State, commending the State Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, and his team for maintaining peace and security.

Akpabio gave the assurance on Saturday during…Read more

Gov Eno Doles Out N361m To Business Owners, Farmers

In a show of solidarity and appreciation, the people of Etinan Federal Constituency have reaffirmed their support for Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to back their re-election bids in 2027.

This came as Governor Eno disbursed N361,450,000…Read more

Aliyu Condoles Kebbi Gov Over Emir Of Zuru’s Death

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the passing of the Emir of Zuru, Major General Sani Sami II (Rtd).

Governor Aliyu described the death of the late Emir…Read more

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Stop Proposed Politicians’ Pay Rise

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the proposed salary increase for political office holders.

Sunday Telegraph has earlier reported…Read more

Sokoto Govt Faults NBS Poverty Ranking, Launches Fresh Survey

The Sokoto State Government has faulted the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report that ranked the state as having the highest poverty rate in the country, describing the bureau’s methodology as insufficient.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development…Read more

PDP Govs Insist On Nov 15 Nat’l Convention

The Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others against obstructing the national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

This is contained in a communiqué made available to Sunday…Read more