Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Private Sector Critical To Addressing Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing In W’Africa – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said the organised private were critical stakeholders in checking illicit financial flows, money laundering, and terrorism financing in the West African sub-region.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji who made this known while addressing a regional Conference of Member States of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Accra…Read more

Gas Sector Would Get Priority Attention – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the gas sector would get priority attention in his administration.

He affirmed the importance of gas, not just as a transition fuel, but also as the fuel for the future…Read more

Reps To Reintroduce Gender Equality Bills – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has assured that the gender bills that failed during the 9th Assembly would be reintroduced in the 10th House.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing participants at the International Conference on Women in Governance…Read more

N300m Bullet Car: Wike Decries Social Media Attack

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, decried the social media attack against him and the FCTA Permanent Secretary, over allegations that he resumed office with a N300 million bulletproof car.

Wike who raised the alarm after he toured the Abuja’s Light Rail system…Read more

Wagner Group CEO, Prigozhin Dies In Plane Crash

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash that occurred in Russia.

Prigozhin, a Russian billionaire commonly referred to as “Putin’s chef” died alongside nine other passengers who were on board…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Sultan Of Sokoto At 67

President Bola Tinubu has joined a host of other world leaders to congratulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III as he turns 67 years on August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more

HEDA Querries NNPCL Over $3bn Afreximbank Loan

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has said that it has formally initiated an information request to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, it said the request pertained to the recent acquisition of a $3bn emergency crude oil…Read more

APC Youths Call For More Inclusion In Tinubu’s Administration

The Youths Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to keep his promise to give youth inclusion a high priority in his administration by providing them with the opportunity to succeed in government.

The youths under the auspices of the Forum of APC Youth Leaders…Read more

Again, Emefiele’s Arraignment Over Alleged N6.9bn Procurement Fraud Stalled

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s alleged fraudulent procurement worth N6.9 billion, has again been stalled.

New Telegraph gathered that the matter was not listed on the cause list of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Wednesday…Read more

DSS Dragged To Court Over Continued Detention Of Suspended EFCC Chair, Bawa

A fundamental rights enforcement suit has been instituted against the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS) over the alleged unlawful and continuous detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The legal offensive, which was filed before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos…Read more

Prepaid Meter: Upgrade Before Nov 2024, NERC Urges Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has again urged Nigerians to update their prepaid meters, warning that from November 2024, they may not be able to recharge their prepaid meters.

It stated that the update will neither affect the units in the customer’s meter nor make the meter run faster than usual…Read more

DSS: There’s Nexus Between Security Imperatives, SDGs

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, has said that a link exists between security imperatives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

While re-enforcing the intelligence agency’s commitment to the security and safety of citizens…Read more

Atiku’s Aide Warns Wike Over Demolition Threat

Following the demolition threat issued by the newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Special Adviser to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has said President Bola Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice Wike if he goes ahead with his plan.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that upon resumption as the FCT Minister…Read more

Corps Member Kiddnapped Recounts Ordeal, Says ₦1m Ransom Paid For Her Releases

Miss Esther Akande, the National Youth Service Corps member with the call-up number NYSC/IFE/2023/201810 (Batch B stream 2), who was abducted on August 16 while travelling to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa State, and free on August 19 has recounted her ordeal in the hand of the kidnappers.

Speaking after she gained her freedom from her abductor…Read more

Ebonyi Gov. To Tinubu: You’ve Made Good Choice In Umahi As Minister Of Works

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has expressed confidence in the capacity of his predecessor in office, Senator Dave Umahi to deliver as Minister for Works, just as he said to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he has made a good choice in Umahi.

Nwifuru stated this in the speech he delivered at the event in Abuja…Read more