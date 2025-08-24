Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 24th, 2025.

Tinubu Mourns Ex-Plateau Administrator, Mana

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family, friends, and associates of Col Mohammed Mana (rtd), a former military administrator of Plateau State and onetime senator, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the All Progressives Congress…Read more

Obasanjo, Malema, Over 20,000 Lawyers Converge In Enugu For 2025 NBA Conference

Enugu State, the capital of the old Eastern Region, is a beehive of activities as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, firebrand South African politician Julius Malema, and over 20,000 lawyers converge for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which formally opens on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, NBA President…Read more

NAF: 35 Terrorists Killed In NE Precision Airstrike

Thirty-five terrorist elements have been killed in precision airstrikes on four identified locations within the Nigeria-Cameroon border in the North East general area.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which made this disclosure on Saturday…Read more

Zamfara: PDP Govs Condemn Intimidation Against Party Members, Supporters

The PDP Governor’s Forum has condemned in strong terms the alleged intimidation of the teeming members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide, describing the act as an erosion of democracy.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor…Read more

Ogunkelu, Shelle, Other Lagos PDP Leaders Join ADC

A former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, ex-Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State and other leaders of the party have officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on behalf of PDP defectors on Saturday…Read more

Bayelsa Govt Directs Police To Beef Up Security In Ekeremor LG

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Police and other security agencies to beef up security in and around Letugbene and Ogbotubo communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state to prevent the destruction of lives and property.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo…Read more

Remi Tinubu Empowers 1,000 Women, Inaugurates Industrial Leather Hub In Lagos

The wife of the President and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her commitment to women empowerment and enterprise development with the empowerment of 1,000 women in Lagos and the commissioning of a new Industrial Leather Hub in Mushin.

At the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment… Read more

Reps C’tte Query NERC Over N59bn Nat’l Metering Fund

The House of Representatives Joint Committee investigating the disbursement and utilisation of N59bn Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan for the execution of the National Mass Metering Programme has queried the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Committee also…Read more

PDP Crisis: Mbah, Mutfwang Absent As Govs Meet In Zamfara

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah and his Plateau counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, were absent on Saturday as the Governors elected on the platforms of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met in Zamfara State for a power meeting.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the…Read more

BREAKING: PDP Govs In Closed-Door Meeting

The Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Zamfara State Government House, Gusau.

As of the time of filling this report, the content of…Read more

Obi Condemns Katsina Mosque Attack, Urges Urgent Action On Insecurity

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent attack on a mosque in Katsina State, where over 50 worshippers have been confirmed dead as search efforts continue.

In a statement shared on his official X account…Read more

Rivers Administrator, Ibas Inaugurates Seven Agency Boards

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has inaugurated new boards for seven key state agencies,

CVR: INEC Holds Stakeholders Meeting In Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State on Saturday held a stakeholders round table meeting in a bid to gather inputs from participants on how to boost and encourage people in the state to register for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Kebbi Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji…Read more

Troops Kill Two Boko Haram Commanders, 11 Others In Borno

Two top commanders of Boko Haram and eleven terrorists have been killed in a counterattack by combined troops of the Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation, Hadin Kai, in the Bitta and Wulgo communities of the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The commanders, identified as Abu Nazir…Read more

Dairo: Gateway Int’l Airport Game Changer For Ogun Transportation System

The Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo has assured residents of significant improvements in transportation infrastructure, highlighting the Gateway International Airport (GIA) as a game-changer.

Dairo disclosed this while speaking with journalists…Read more