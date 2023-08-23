Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Medical Consultants Threaten To Embark On Strike, Issues 21-Day Ultimatum

One day into the swearing-in of ministers, another crisis is looming in the health sector, as the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has threatened to embark on strike if their demands were not met in the next 21 days, over unsatisfactory working conditions and welfare of its members.

Recall that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had just suspended its nationwide strike about 10 days ago…Read more

Legislative Oversight Critical To Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has stated that the National Assembly’s oversight of holding the other arms of the government accountable is critical to Nigeria’s democracy.

He made this known on Tuesday at a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy of Nigeria…Read more

Atiku Intensifies Efforts To Unseat Tinubu, Files Fresh Petition In US

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the just concluded 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has gone ahead to appeal President Bola Tinubu’s victory in a US court while awaiting the decision of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court (PEPC).

Dirisu Yakubu who writes on the views of lawyers and other Nigerians on the case said perhaps the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election…Read more

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa In Panic As Akeredolu Set To Return Home

There is a palpable sense of fear and anxiety among certain members of the Ondo State Executive Council over the imminent return of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to the state.

Reliable sources revealed that the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa…Read more

Policy Summersault: Tinubu Incompetent Has Been Demystified – Showunmi

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Otunba Segun Showunmi has said the various policy summersaults of the present All Progressives Congress (APC) has demystified President Bola Tinubu.

Showunmi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday…Read more

Diezani Charged In UK Court Over Alleged £100,000 Bribes, Others

A former Minister of Petroleum in Nigeria, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged in the United Kingdom (UK) for allegedly receiving financial gratifications or bribes during her time as a minister in Nigeria.

Diezani was also the President of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) between 2010 and 2015…Read more

Wike To Workers: If You Have No Capacity Leave Before The Hammer Lands

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has urged key management staff and other workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to leave their positions, if they lack the capacity to deliver expected results, to avoid being shown the way out.

The Minister said this during the official handing-over ceremony, where the Permanent Secretary…Read more

I’m Vindicated By Tribunal’s Judgement, Says Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said he has been vindicated by the ruling of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia state, which also upheld his election.

Kalu’s remarks is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu on Tuesday in Abuja…Read more

Palliatives: PDP Raises Alarm Over Whereabouts Of Benue’s N5bn Food Items

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Thursday raised alarms over the whereabouts of the state’s shares of the palliatives reported to be N5 billion and some trucks of food items.

The party lamented over the silence of the state governor on the matter since the palliatives were released by the Federal Government…Read more

Coup: AU Suspends Niger, Calls For President Bazoum Release

Following the removal of the democratically elected President of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum by coup d’etat on July 26, the African Union (AU) has suspended the country’s membership.

The African Union who made the announcement on Tuesday, August 22…Read more

FAAC Shares N966.110bn As July Revenue To FG, States, LGs

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N966.110 billion July 2023 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun…Read more

UK Boosts Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Commodity, Slashes Tariff On 3,000 Commodities

Nigeria’s effort to expand her non-oil commodities export got a boost on Tuesday with the United Kingdom (UK), slashing export tariffs on 3,000 products exported from Nigeria under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTC).

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery broke the news in Abuja at the sensitisation workshop…Read more

I’m Coming Back Soon As Ogun Governor, Adebutu Boasts

Ladi Adebutu, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State March 18 election, has revealed that he’s hopeful that he would soon be re-elected to the number one seat in the state.

Adebutu, who spoke on Tuesday in London, United Kingdom, said “I am coming soon as Ogun State governor…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Names Coker-Odusote NIMC DG

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), with effect from August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale and dated August 22 directed the commencement of 90-day…Read more

LP Speaks On Alliance With PDP, NNPP

Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), has dispelled reports that the party could unite with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to form the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

Debunking the claims that the three major opposition parties, PDP, NNPP and LP were planning to unite…Read more