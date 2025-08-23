Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

Tinubu Insists On Local Manufacture Of Military Hardware To Enhance Security

President Bola Tinubu has insisted on strengthening indigenous manufacturing of military hardware, describing it as very crucial in enhancing the nation’s security and development.

He applauded the culture of excellence in research

Alia: I’ve No Hand In Any Plot To Remove Benue Speaker

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, said he has no hand in the failed plot to impeach the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

Governor Alia, in a reaction to the plot via

Salary Increase For Political Officeholders Provocative, Obi Tells RMAFC

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said the proposed salary increase for political officeholders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is provocative and scandalous.

Obi, in a statement issued on his verified X

We’ll Hunt Down Killers Of Malumfashi Worshippers – FG

The Federal Government has said it will bring perpetrators of the heinous killing of worshippers in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State to justice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation

Osun 2026: Omisore Begins Consultation, Vows To Shape Grassroot Engagement

Ahead of the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State, former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has begun statewide consultations, reiterating his commitment to due process and consensus-building.

Senator Omisore kick-started the wide-ranging

CVR: Over 5m Nigerians’ve Registered Online – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 505,906 Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise within the first five days of its resumption.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor

FG Targets 20m Pupils In School Feeding Programme

The Federal Government on Friday announced its plan to reach at least 20 million children through the Homegrown School Feeding Programme by 2026.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, made this

Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members Over Plan To Impeach Speaker

The Benue State House of Assembly on Friday suspended four members of the House for six months over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

Those suspended were Alfred Aondoaver

N142bn Bus Terminals Approval Shows Misplaced Priorities – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government’s approval of ₦142 billion for the construction of bus terminals across the six geopolitical zones, describing it as another evidence of misplaced priorities and poor governance.

Obi, who shared his reaction on social media, lamented

No Basis For APC To Lose Its Stronghold In Shanono/Bagwai – Reps Member

The House of Representatives member, representing Tsanyawa, Ghari Federal Constituency, Sani Bala Tsanyawa, has said that they will do all they can to reclaim the Shanono, Bagwai House of Assembly seat lost to the NNPP in the just concluded Rerun Election in the area.

Sani Bala Tsanyawa, said in Kano, Friday that

FAAC Shares N2.1trn As Revenue To FG, States, LGs

The federation purse reached its zenith in the month of July, with the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) sharing N2.001 trillion, higher than June’s N1.818 trillion.

The revenue was shared among the Federal

Japan Designates City Of Kisarazu Hometown For Nigerians

The government of Japan on Thursday named the city of Kisarazu as the hometown for Nigerians willing to live and work in the country as part of its strategic efforts to deepen cultural diplomacy, promote economic growth and enhance workforce productivity.

According to a press release issued

PDP Crisis: Wike’s Camp Rejects Lagos Zoning Meeting

The internal crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh twist, as the camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rejected the outcome of the Southern Leaders’ Zoning Consultative meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP

Trump Govt Reviews Foreigners’ US Visas For Violations

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump-led administration, on Thursday said it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid U.S. visas for any violations that could lead to deportation.

New Telegraph reports that the new development

Ekiti 2026: EKSU Alumni Presents APC Gov’ship Nomination Forms To Oyebanji

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association on Thursday formally presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to Governor Biodun Oyebanji as part of their support for the Governor’s re-election in the June 2026 governorship election in the state.

The presentation of the forms, which took place