Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Fuel Price Increases By 215.95% In One Year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that there was a 215.95% increase in fuel prices between July 2022 and July 2023.

This was contained in the NBS Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Price Watch Report for July 2023…Read more

Tinubu’s Cabinet: APC Youth Wing Kicks, Demand Appointment Of Dayo Isreal As Youth Minister

The Youth Wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the appointment of the Youth National Leader of the All ProgtressivesCongress (APC) Dayo Isreal, as the Minister of Youth.

President Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 new Ministers…Read more

Why I’m Appointed As Minister Of Solid Minerals Development – Alake

The former media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Dele Alake on Monday revealed why his principal appointed him as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

It would be recalled that after his nomination and successful screening process by the Senate…Read more

Peter Obi, Chekwas Okorie To Return To APGA – Nat’l Chairman

There are strong feelers that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may return to the party.

Recall that the duo of Mr Peter Obi and Chief Chekwas Okorie were members of APGA…Read more

We’ll Work Closely With Labour To Resolve Pending Industrial Issues – Lalong

Newly inaugurated Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has pledged to work hand in hand with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to resolve all pending industrial issues including those arising from the palliatives and removal of fuel subsidy.

Lalong who spoke while addressing staff and heads of parastatals and agencies under his Ministry upon resumption in office on Monday in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Charges New Ministers To Meet Nigerians’ Expectation

Following the inauguration of the 45 ministers-designate, President Boal Ahmed Tinubu has charged all the newly-appointed ministers to meet up to Nigerians’ expectations.

Speaking at the inauguration event, which took place in the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa on Monday, August 21…Read more

‘Your House Must Go Down’, Wike Threatens Demolitions Hours After Assuming Office As FCT Minister

The newly-appointed minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to bring down any houses built in violation of the law in the nation’s capital, regardless of whose property will be affected.

Wike’s threat is coming barely three hours after his inauguration and assumption into office…Read more

FULL LIST: Tinubu Officially Swear In 45 Ministers-Designate

On Monday, August 21, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which consists of 45 ministers was formally inaugurated at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja by President Bola Tinubu.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Awriola, administered the oaths…Read more

N/Delta Women To Protest Against Akpabio, Call For His Resignation

Under the auspices of the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL), some female leaders from the Niger Delta and elsewhere have asked that Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, resign immediately from his position or face dismissal.

Moreover, should their demand be rejected, the women have vowed to stage a major protest…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Commences Inauguration Of 45 Ministers-Designate

The inauguration of the 45 ministers-designate has begun in Aso Villa, Abuja under the direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity…Read more

Guber Poll: Kogi Can’t Survive Another 4 Years Of APC Misrule – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has said that Kogi State cannot survive another four years of misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki who spoke at an inaugural meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election…Read more

Oyetelola Calls For Team Work To Harness Marine Resources For Economic Progress

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Oyetelola Adegboyega, on Monday, called on the management and staff of the new ministry, to work with him as a team in order to effectively harness the resources of the sector for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

Adegboyega made the call in his remarks during his maiden meeting with the management of the Ministry…Read more

Abbas, Kalu Congratulate Tunji-Ojo, Sununu, Others On Ministerial Swearing-In

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated two members of the House on their swearing-in as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They are the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Minister of State for Education…Read more

Nigeria Belongs To All – Jisalo

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo on Monday said that the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

Jisalo who resumed at the headquarters of the Ministry…Read more

I’m In Abuja To Work, Not Fly Party Flag- Wike

The newly sworn-in Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike on Monday said he is not in Abuja to fly the party flag but to work hard and deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Wike who resumed at the FCTA alongside the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud…Read more