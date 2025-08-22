Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, August 22nd, 2025.

Proposed Salary Increase: LP Warns RMAFC Against Fueling Tinubu’s Borrowings

The Labour Party (LP) has cautioned the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) against its proposed salary increase for public officeholders, warning that such a move would encourage further borrowings by the Federal Government.…Read more

Tinubu To Nigerians In Diaspora: Contribute Expertise, Resources To Consolidate Nat’l Dev’t

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their expertise and resources towards consolidating national development and building a more prosperous country.

Speaking at an interactive session…Read more

Bye Election: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Winners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect and members-elect of the House of Representatives who emerged victorious in Saturday’s bye-elections.

New Telegraph reports that…Read more

Okpebolo Nominates Five New Commissioner-Designates

Governor Monday Okpebolo of Edo State on Thursday nominated five new commissioner-designates to serve in the state executive council.

This comes a day after…Read more

Presidency Taunts Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai As Nigeria’s External Reserves Hit $41bn

The Presidency has mocked leading opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as Nigeria’s external reserves reached the $41 billion mark.

The trio, who are spearheading…Read more

‘I Shall Overcome the Pharaoh Facing Me’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday expressed confidence that despite current challenges, he would “overcome his Pharaoh.”

Speaking at a homecoming…Read more

Nasarawa To Audit LG Workforce, Decries Bloated Wage Bill

The Nasarawa State Government says it will conduct a holistic audit of local government staff to determine the actual workforce and wage bill across the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 development areas of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed…Read more

Ondo Ready To Combat Drug Trafficking, Cybercrime – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking, cybercrime, cultism, kidnapping, and other related offences, stressing that security and the rule of law remain central to his government’s development agenda.

The governor stated this while…Read more

PDP Southern Stakeholders’ Zoning Meeting Valid, Authentic – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has dismissed reports that the party’s Southern stakeholders’ zoning meeting held in Lagos on Thursday was postponed.

In a statement, CP-PDP Protem …Read more

INEC Commences Voter Registration In Sokoto

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) exercise in Sokoto State.

This is contained in a press… Read more

Emanson: NCAA Begins Probe Into Ibom Air Incident

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun a formal investigation into the recent altercation between Comfort Emanson, a passenger, and members of the Ibom Air crew.

The development was announced…Read more

Okanlomo Title: I’m Not In Supremacy Battle With Any Monarch – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has dismissed speculations of a supremacy tussle with any Yoruba monarch, declaring that he has no rivalry “either in Yorubaland or anywhere in the universe.”

In a statement by his Director…Read more

Twisting My Legacy Into Smear Campaign, Height Of Desperation – Obi

Labour Party National Leader and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed as false claims that he refused to assist ex-Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, during his heart surgery.

Obi, in a statement issued…Read more

Tinubu’s Confidence Sparked NDDC Transformation – Ogbuku

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has credited President Bola Tinubu’s confidence and charge to him and his team as the catalyst for the ongoing transformation in the Commission.

Ogbuku spoke during his 50th...Read more

Alaafin: I’m Not In Supremacy Battle With Any Monarch

Following the expiration of the 24-hour ultimatum issued to the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, on Thursday, said he is not in a supremacy battle with any monarch, either in Yorubaland or anywhere in the universe.

Oba Owaode, who spoke…Read more