Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, August 21, 2023.

Number Of Nigerian Women In Politics Unimpressive – Experts

The participation of Nigerian women in politics has been described as the lowest in Africa despite the fact that the country is regarded as the giant of Africa.

Speaking at an event to discuss the role of women in politics, with the theme: "Women And Electoral Outcome In Nigeria

Tinubu Reshuffle Cabinets, Names Momoh Niger Delta Minister, Others

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday approved the redeployment of three Ministers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

Falana Demands Immediate Release Of Bawa, Says Remand Order Expired

Femi Falana, SAN, a popular human rights Lawyer has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdularsheed Bawa with immediate effect.

Falana who made the call on Sunday, August 20 in a statement issued in Lagos said

Compel NDDC To Make Forensic Report Public, Ex-Agitators Advise Tinubu

The Niger Delta ex-agitators have called on President Bola Tinubu to compel the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to make public, the forensic audit report on the commission, insisting that persons responsible for diverting the resources of the commission must be held accountable.

This was as the group hailed the reported decision of President Tinubu to return the supervision of NDDC back to the Presidency

NMDPRA Report Reveals Drop In Daily Consumption Of Petrol

Data obtained from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shown a drop in the average daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called ‘petrol or fuel’ to 52 million litres in July as against the national consumption figure of 64,964,000 recorded in June 2023.

The data further revealed that the land-based stock and closing stock less dead stock of petrol was

Akume’s Virtues’ll Add Value To Tinubu’s Govt – Prof. Tachin

An Associate Professor of Systematic Theology and Director of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Jos Study Center, Professor Philip Tachin on Sunday extolled the virtues of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume describing him as a rare gem in the country’s history.

This is just as he expressed optimism that Akume will add value to the "Renewed Hope"

Zulum Presents N10m Support To Wounded Soldiers In Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has presented the sum of 10 million Naira as support to soldiers injured in front lines across Army formations in the state.

The support package was in fulfilment of the pledge the Governor made two months ago

PDP Remains Resolute To Rescue Ebonyi – Chieftain

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter has said that it remains resolute in its quest to rescue the state.

It urged the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja

Isese Day: Security Beefed Up At Yemoja River In Kwara

Security, comprising policemen, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Security Service (SSS), and the army, have been beefed up at the Yemoja River in Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the security operatives were stationed at Yemoja River

CSOs Partner NEITI To Promote Transparency In Mining, Oil Industry

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the oil, gas, and mining sectors have joined forces and thrown their support behind the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) to promote transparency, good governance, and accountability in the extractive sector.

Rising from an enlarged all-inclusive consultative forum convened by NEITI

NCDMB Sets To Launch 17 Companies From Technology Incubation Centre

In furtherance of its mandate to catalyze research, development, and support startups in the energy industry, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in partnership with Founder Institute (FI) said it is set to launch new 17 portfolio companies that have passed through the Board’s Technology Incubation and Innovation Centre (TIIC).

The launch of the companies a statement made available to journalists read that the launch will hold on Thursday, August 24, 2023

APC: Dalori, Azubuike, Others To Be Sworn In As NWC Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) would this week swear in the Deputy National Chairman North, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Dalori is replacing Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is to be sworn in on Monday

We Can Fix Nigeria’s Refineries In One Year, Female Engineers Tell Tinubu

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to allow female engineers in Nigeria to fix the nation’s refineries that are comatose.

APWEN said if given the opportunity, Nigerian female engineers can repair the refineries in a year

Leverage On Existing Oil Reserves To Boast Oil Production – Ekpenyong

An Oil Industry Expert, Dr Victor Ekpenyong, has advocated that the country should leverage the existing oil reserves to boost oil production to meet revenue shortfalls.

Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International West Africa Ltd

Niger: Thousands Rally In Support Of Army

People came out in large numbers in Niamey, Niger Republic capital, to rally support of last month’s military coup, whose leader has warned against outside intervention while proposing a three-year transition of power.

The latest in a string of pro-coup rallies came a day after the new military ruler in Niamey