Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, August 21st, 2025.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, led the Federal Government’s delegation on a condolence visit to Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, at his Okene residence to commiserate with the family over the passing of their patriarch, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Accompanied by the Governor of Borno State…

We’re Determined To Make Our Refineries Work, Embrace Sustainable Solutions – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari has said the company was determined to put in place sustainable solutions that would make all refineries in the country fully operational.

Ojulari spoke at the 4th edition of the PENGASSAN Energy…

APC Militarising Zamfara Supplementary Election – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to subvert Thursday’s supplementary election in Kaura Namoda South state constituency of Zamfara State.

The election was first held on August 16…

Reps Summons 11 Discos Over N2.6trn Debt To Federation Account

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has summoned 11 electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) to appear before it over an outstanding debt of N2.6 trillion owed to the Federation Account.

The summons was issued by the PAC Chairman…

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Yoruba On Isese Day

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Yoruba on Isese Day, being celebrated across the six South West states today, August 20.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity…

Rivers APC Chairmanship Candidates Hail Tinubu, Yilwatda Over Bye-Election Victory

The chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming August 30 Local Government Area elections in Rivers State have congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, on the APC’s overwhelming victory in the last Saturday’s bye-elections held across 16 constituencies in 12 states of the country.

According to the results declared by the Independent…

RoW: NCC Seeks Waiver For Telecom Companies

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is seeking a waiver or reduction of right-of-way (RoW) fees for telecommunication companies.

The RoW is at the moment N145 per linear meter…

Otu Begins Solar Electrification Of 10,000 Homes In Cross River

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, has launched an ambitious electrification project to power ten thousand (10,000) homes across the state using Solar Home Systems.

According to the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to…

Proposed Salary Increases For Political Officeholders Affront To Nigerians – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the proposed salary increases for political office holders are an affront to the struggling Nigerian people.

The proposed review by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation…

Makinde Approves Ladoja As 44th Olubadan

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will on Friday, September 26, be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, ObaOwolabi Olakulehin.

New Telegraph gathered that the state…

Insecurity: IGP Approves Two Area Commands, Upgrades Five Police Stations In Benue

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Wednesday approved the creation of two Area Commands and the upgrading of five police stations to Divisions in Benue State.

The structural adjustment became inevitable…

Tinubu Seeks Justice, Investment, UN Seats For Africa At TICAD 9

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to honouring its Armed Forces while calling for global justice, equity, and true partnership with Africa.

Speaking at the 9th Tokyo International Conference…

Anambra Youths Warn Politicians Against Anti-Obi Talks

Youths in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, have expressed concern over what they described as unfounded attacks on former governor, Peter Obi, by politicians seeking votes.

The group, in a statement jointly signed…

Isese: Declare August 20, 21 Public Holidays, ICIR Tells Tinubu

In commemoration of the 2025 Isese Day celebration, the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) on Wednesday called on President Bola Tinubu to give equal recognition to Isese adherents in Nigeria by declaring August 20 and 21 as public holidays.

The council's President, Fayemi Fakayode…