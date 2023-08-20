Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Coup: Avoid Military Action In Niger, PRP Tells Tinubu, ECOWAS

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to go to war with the Republic of Niger.

The National Chairman of PRP, Falalu Bello who gave the advice on Saturday…Read more

Coup: Burkina Faso, Mali Deploy War Planes To Niger Amid ECOWAS Threat

Following the threat by the head of the Government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) of possible armed intervention to restore democracy in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali have deployed warplanes to the country.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Niger Television station reported joint efforts by Mali and Burkina Faso in support of Niger and the deployment of warplanes within Niger’s borders on Friday.

Read more “Mali and Burkina Faso turned their commitments into concrete action by deploying warplanes to respond to any attack on Niger,” it said…

N5bn Palliative Shambolic, Unscientific – ACF Spokesman Following the announcement of N5 billion palliative to each state of the federation to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spokesperson, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba has described the development as shambolic and unscientific. Muhammad-Baba who expressed his view in an interview said there is no basis for giving the same amount to Lagos, Oyo…Read more Bureau De Change Operators Kick As CBN Restricts Forex Trading The Bureau De Change (BDC) on Saturday kicked as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the operational mechanism for its segment of the market to trade foreign currencies in the country. Saturday Telegraph reports that the Apex Bank directed all BDCs operators in the country and the general public…Read more Niger Coup: ECOWAS May Cease To Exit If Military Invasion Fail – Experts Warn If the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is unable to restore democratic governance in the Republic of Niger, stakeholders and academics have warned that the organisation may no longer exist. As they did so, they built up support for ECOWAS’…Read more Tinubu, NLNG Board Meet Over Leveraging Gas Resources For Economic Growth President Bola Tinubu and the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) on Friday meet at the presidential villa in Abuja to discuss the country’s intention to transit into gas usage from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel. The NLNG board Chairman and king of the Nembe Kingdom, Edmund Daukuru…Read more Fuel Subsidy: Oil Marketers Demand Transparency As Ex-Depot Cost Exceeds Pump Price Despite announcing the removal of subsidy on petrol and more than 400 per cent subsequent rise in the price, the Federal Government may be secretly paying an unspecified amount to marketers of the product to maintain the current pump price. President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, 2023…Read more Group Uncovers FG’s Fresh Plot To Taint Atiku, Destabilise PDP A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has accused the Federal Government of trying to debase the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in the reckoning of people who loved him. The group in a statement signed by its Director-General…Read more Coup: ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Niger For Diplomatic Discussions On Saturday, a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in the Niger Republic in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful resolution with the military leaders that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. Saturday Telegraph reports that Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former President of Nigeria…Read more We’re Yet To Receive USAID $1m Donation For Flood Victims – NEMA The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that the agency has not received a $ 1 million donation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support Nigerian flood victims in 2022. The Director-General of NEMA, Engr. Habib Mustapha Ahmed disclosed this on Friday…Read more 2023 Isese Day: Osun Declares Monday Public Holiday Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared Monday, August 21, 2023, as a public holiday in commemoration of the annual Isese Day celebration by the traditional religious worshippers This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment…Read more Three Months Too Short To Rate Tinubu’s Performance – Don The President and Chancellor of Chosen Life Christian University, Professor Olumuyiwa Samuel has called on Nigerians to be more patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that three months is too short to rate Tinubu’s performance. Olumuyiwa agreed with Tinubu’s position that no magic could be performed in restoring the economy…Read more Palliatives: World Bank Lauds Tinubu Economic Reform, Says He’s On The Right Track Following the N180 billion the Federal Government rolled out to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the World Bank Country Director, Dr Shubham Chaudhuri on Saturday applauded President Bola Tinubu’s policies on subsidy removal and the subsequent palliative measures announced to cushion the effects. Chaudhury gave the commendation while speaking during a symposium jointly organized by the Department of Agricultural Economics…Read more Umahi Will Deliver As Minister Of Works – PDP Chieftain Anslem Ijebor, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised Nigerians that Senator David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State will improve the nation’s roads as the Minister of Works. In an interview in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital on Friday…Read more Peter Obi Condole With Wizkid Over Mother’s Death Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has taken to his X handle (previously Twitter) to react to the passing of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s mother. New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun…Read more