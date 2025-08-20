Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News August 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, August 20th, 2025.

Wike: Babachir Lawal’s Attack On Tinubu, Revenge For Losing VP Slot

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday took a swipe at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, over his recent verbal attack on President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Wike said…Read more

Bye-Election: INEC To Present Certificates Of Return To Winners Thursday, Friday

Following the conclusion of Saturday bye-elections and two re-run conducted nationwide, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it will present Certificates of Return to candidates who emerged victorious.

This was contained in a press statement issued…Read more

Parallel Convention Claim Mere Media Hype – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed speculations of a parallel national convention, describing it as mere media hype.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

INEC To Conduct Suspended Kaura Namoda Election Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Thursday for the conclusion of the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency election in Zamfara State, which was earlier declared inconclusive.

INEC’s Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee…Read more

Religious Propaganda Won’t Intimidate Me – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, recounted how he rejected pressure from some individuals who urged him to organize a special prayer session to “sanctify” his office when he assumed duty as minister.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ₦50 billion ...Read more

Phones Must Be Switched Off During Take-Off, Landing – NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday directed that all mobile phones must be completely switched off during flight take-off and landing.

The Director General of Authority, Capt…Read more

Ukraine War: Zelensky, Putin To Meet Within Two Weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet within the next two weeks to put a lasting peace in the war-torn countries.

New Telegraph reports that the development…Read more

Nigeria Faces $100bn Infrastructure Financing Deficit – Govs

State governors have raised concerns over Nigeria’s huge infrastructure deficit, calling for the mobilisation of both global and African capital to bridge the financing gap.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)…Read more

NCAA Summons Ibom Air Crew, Passenger

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Ms. Comfort Emmanson and an Ibom Air cabin crew member, Juliana Edward, for further investigation into a reported incident aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos on August 10.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection…Read more

2027 Presidency: PDP Leaders Split Over Jonathan, Obi, Makinde’s Choice

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have disagreed over whether to field former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, or Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde as its presidential candidate.

New Telegraph reports that the fresh internal divisions…Read more

Tinubu Commiserates With Kogi Gov Ododo Over Father’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State on the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Alhaji Momohsani, a respected community leader…Read more

2027: Why Jonathan Needs To Join Presidential Race – Tsado

A former presidential aspirant of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mathias Tsado, on Tuesday urged associates of former President Goodluck Jonathan to persuade him to run for the 2027 presidential election.

Tsado, who made this call on Channels Television’s breakfast show...Read more

2027: NNPP Set To Decide On Alliance With APC, Other Options

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) says it will decide on its political direction ahead of the 2027 general election during its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for next Thursday in Abuja.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson…Read more

Ukraine War: Macron Calls For Sanctions Against Russia Amid Peace Deal Talks

Following the back and forth in the peace deal with the Russian President, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has called for sanctions against Russia if its leader, Vladimir Putin, does not move forward on peace with Ukraine.

President Macron’s remark followed…Read more